BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2023 is taking place between 10 and 18 June in Cardiff, celebrating its 40th birthday. The singers will be accompanied by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Orchestra of the Welsh National Opera, with conductors Ryan Bancroft and Michael Christie.

This year's competitors come from 13 countries. The finalists range in age from 28 to 32.

Find out who has previously won and competed in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World here.

Who are the singers competing in this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

Tenor Sungho Kim

32 years old

South Korea

Mezzo soprano Simone McIntosh

31 years old

Canadian

Bass William Thomas

28 years old

English

Soprano Nombulelo Yende

31 years old

South African

Soprano Meigui Zhang

29 years old

Chinese

Bass baritone Oğulcan Yilmaz

31 years old

Turkish

Soprano Jessica Robinson

32 years old

Welsh

Bass Toni Nežić

31 years old

Croatian

Tenor Beomjin Angelo Kim

32 years old

South Korean

Soprano Johanna Wallroth

29 years old

Swedish

Baritone Huhegala

31 years old

Chinese

Mezzo-soprano Siphokazi Molteno

31 years old

South African

Tenor Vasyl Solodkyy

32 years old

Ukrainian

Soprano Julieth Lozano Rolong

31 years old

Colombian

Bass Adolfo Corrado

29 years old

Italian

Mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor

29 years old

Scottish

Will BBC Cardiff Singer of the World be broadcast on TV and radio?

This year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition will be broadcast on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Wales, Radio 3 and Radio Cymru, with additional coverage on BBC iPlayer.

See full broadcast details of this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World here.

Full details of upcoming BBC Cardiff Singer of the World broadcasts:

BBC Two

Main Prize

Sunday 11 June - Round 1 (8-9.30pm)

Monday 12 June - Round 2 (8-9.30pm)

Tuesday 13 June - Round 3 (8-9.30pm)

Wednesday 14 June - Round 4 (8-9.30pm)

Sunday 18 June - Main Prize Final (live: 8-10.30pm)

Highlights

Saturday 17 June (7-8pm)

BBC Four

Main Prize

Sunday 11 June - Round 1 (8-9.30pm)

Monday 12 June - Round 2 (10.30pm-12am)

Tuesday 13 June - Round 3 (10-11.30pm)

Wednesday 14 June - Round 4 (10-11.30pm)

Sunday 18 June - Main Prize Final (live: 8-10.30pm)

Song Prize

Thursday 15 June - Song Prize Final (7.30-10pm)

BBC Radio 3

Main Prize

Sunday 18 June - Main Prize Final (live: 8-10.30pm)

Song Prize

Tuesday 13 June – Lunchtime Concert (1-2.30pm)

Wednesday 14 June - Lunchtime Concert (1-2.30pm)

Thursday 15 June - Lunchtime Concert (1-2.30pm)

Thursday 15 June - Song Prize Final (live: 7.30-10pm)

Gala Concert

Saturday 17 June (6.30pm)

What is the Song Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

The Song Prize is awarded to singers of Lieder or art songs in the repertoire, with recitals accompanied by internationally renowned pianists such as Llŷr Williams and Simon Leper.

The winner of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Song Prize is awarded £10,000 and the Song Prize trophy.

It is not an either/or situation: singers can win either the Song Prize or Main Prize, or both!

What is the Main Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

The Main Prize of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World is awarded to the winner of the final, in which the five strongest singers are selected to compete.

The Main Prize final determines who wins the £20,000 prize, the Cardiff Trophy and the title of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World.

Who are the judges of this year's BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

This year's judging panel is chaired by Aidan Lang, general director of the Welsh National Opera, and John Gilhooly, Director of Wigmore Hall. They are joined by pianist Anna Tilbrook; mezzo-soprano Bernarda Fink; composer Errollyn Wallen; soprano Rosemary Joshua; soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa; and Sir Brian McMaster, former Managing Director of the Welsh National Opera and Director of the Edinburgh International Festival.

What is the Audience Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World?

The winner of the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize is awarded a crystal trophy and £2,500. It is voted for by the BBC Cardiff Singer audiences and presented during the grand final.