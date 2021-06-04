Winners of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: a complete list of winners of Main Prize, Song Prize and Audience Prize from history

Winners of Main Prize and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World title

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2019

Andrei Kymach

Advertisement

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2017

Catriona Morison

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2015

Nadine Koutcher

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2013

Jamie Barton

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2011

Valentina Nafornița

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2009

Ekaterina Scherbachenko

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2007

Shenyang

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2005

Nicole Cabell

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2003

Tommi Hakala

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2001

Marius Brenciu

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1999

Anja Harteros

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1997

Guang Yang

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1995

Katarina Karnéus

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1993

Inger Dam-Jensen

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1991

Lisa Gasteen

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1989

Dmitri Hvorostovsky

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1987

David Malis

BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1985

Karita Mattila

Winners of Song Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World

Please note: the Song Prize was introduced in 1989 and was formerly known as the ‘Lieder Prize’

Song Prize winner 2019

Mingjie Lei

Song Prize winner 2017

Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar and Catriona Morison

Song Prize winner 2015

Jongmin Park

Song Prize winner 2013

Jamie Barton

Song Prize winner 2011

Andrei Bondarenko

Song Prize winner 2009

Jan Martiník

Song Prize winner 2007

Elizabeth Watts

Song Prize winner 2005

Andrew Kennedy

Song Prize winner 2003

Ailish Tynan

Song Prize winner 2001

Marius Brenciu

Song Prize winner 1999

Dae-San No

Song Prize winner 1997

Christopher Maltman

Song Prize winner 1995

Kirsi Tiihonen

Song Prize winner 1993

Paul Whelan

Song Prize winner 1991

Neal Davies

Song Prize winner 1989

Bryn Terfel

Winners of Audience Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World

Please note: the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize was introduced in 2003

Audience Prize winner 2019

Katie Bray

Audience Prize winner 2017

Louise Alder

Audience Prize winner 2015

Amartuvshin Enkhbat

Audience Prize winner 2013

Ben Johnson

Audience Prize winner 2011

Valentina Nafornița

Audience Prize winner 2009

Giordano Lucà

Audience Prize winner 2007

Jacques Imbrailo

Audience Prize winner 2005

Ha-Joung Lee

Advertisement

Audience Prize winner 2003

Angela Marambio