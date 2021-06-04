Winners of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: a complete list of winners of Main Prize, Song Prize and Audience Prize from history
All the previous winners of the Main Prize, Song Prize and Audience Prize of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World
Published:
Winners of Main Prize and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World title
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2019
Andrei Kymach
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2017
Catriona Morison
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2015
Nadine Koutcher
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2013
Jamie Barton
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2011
Valentina Nafornița
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2009
Ekaterina Scherbachenko
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2007
Shenyang
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2005
Nicole Cabell
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2003
Tommi Hakala
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 2001
Marius Brenciu
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1999
Anja Harteros
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1997
Guang Yang
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1995
Katarina Karnéus
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1993
Inger Dam-Jensen
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1991
Lisa Gasteen
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1989
Dmitri Hvorostovsky
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1987
David Malis
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World 1985
Karita Mattila
Winners of Song Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World
Please note: the Song Prize was introduced in 1989 and was formerly known as the ‘Lieder Prize’
Song Prize winner 2019
Mingjie Lei
Song Prize winner 2017
Ariunbaatar Ganbaatar and Catriona Morison
Song Prize winner 2015
Jongmin Park
Song Prize winner 2013
Jamie Barton
Song Prize winner 2011
Andrei Bondarenko
Song Prize winner 2009
Jan Martiník
Song Prize winner 2007
Elizabeth Watts
Song Prize winner 2005
Andrew Kennedy
Song Prize winner 2003
Ailish Tynan
Song Prize winner 2001
Marius Brenciu
Song Prize winner 1999
Dae-San No
Song Prize winner 1997
Christopher Maltman
Song Prize winner 1995
Kirsi Tiihonen
Song Prize winner 1993
Paul Whelan
Song Prize winner 1991
Neal Davies
Song Prize winner 1989
Bryn Terfel
Winners of Audience Prize in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World
Please note: the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize was introduced in 2003
Audience Prize winner 2019
Katie Bray
Audience Prize winner 2017
Louise Alder
Audience Prize winner 2015
Amartuvshin Enkhbat
Audience Prize winner 2013
Ben Johnson
Audience Prize winner 2011
Valentina Nafornița
Audience Prize winner 2009
Giordano Lucà
Audience Prize winner 2007
Jacques Imbrailo
Audience Prize winner 2005
Ha-Joung Lee
Audience Prize winner 2003
Angela Marambio