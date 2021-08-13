Who are the pianists in this year’s Leeds International Piano Competition?

Second Round

8-10 September | Great Hall, University of Leeds, 2pm & 7pm

Solo recital performances

Semi Finals

12-14 September | Great Hall, University of Leeds 7pm (12 Sept), 2pm & 7pm (13 & 14 Sept)

Chamber music and contemporary repertoire

Interview: Jury Perspectives

12 September | Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds, 4pm

BBC Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawney talks to Jury Chair, Imogen Cooper and Artistic Director, Adam Gatehouse

Masterclasses

15-16 September | Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds, 9.45am & 2pm (15 Sept), 9.45am (16 Sept)

Members of the Jury coach our semi-finalists

Dame Fanny Waterman Memorial Concert

16 September | Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds, 6pm

Dame Fanny Waterman exhibit & reception, followed by a special memorial concert by 2018 Winner, Eric Lu

Competition Gala Dinner

16 September | University of Leeds, 8pm

A celebration with audience, jury and competitors

Finals

17-18 September | Leeds Town Hall, 7pm

Concerto Finals and Awards Ceremony with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Manze

What’s the prize?

Cash prizes are up for grabs for finalists, worth over £90,000. The prize package also includes artist management with Askonas Holt, a studio recording with Warner Classics and a European tour with Steinway & Sons.

There will also be concert and recording engagements with BBC Radio 3 and at venues including Wigmore Hall, Southbank Centre and with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mentorship from members of the jury including pianist Imogen Cooper will also be available to the finalists.

How to watch and listen to the finals of the Leeds Piano Competition

The second round, semi finals and finals of The Leeds will take place at the University of Leeds and Leeds Town Hall this September.

All the upcoming rounds of the competition will be streamed worldwide by medici.tv.

The semi finals and finals will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and the finals will be aired on BBC Four.