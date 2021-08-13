Who are the pianists in this year’s Leeds International Piano Competition?
Everything you need to know about the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition, from the schedule and how you can watch the rounds to the names of this year's competitors
This year’s line-up for the Leeds International Piano Competition is more internationally diverse than ever, thanks to the fact that the earliest stages of the competition were held in more cities than ever before. Competitors from 18 countries are making their way to Leeds for the subsequent rounds and finals.
This will be the first edition of the competition that will take place without co-founder Dame Fanny Waterman, who died at the end of last year at the age of 100. She only retired from her role as chairman and artistic director in 2015, aged 94. There will be a memorial concert held in her memory on 16 September given by the competition’s most recent winner, Eric Lu.
Who are the competitors in the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition?
Nour Ayadi
21, Morocco
Liszt: ‘Dante’ Sonata
Alim Beisembayev
22, Kazakhstan
Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5, ‘Feux Follets’
Dmytro Choni
27, Ukraine
Liszt: ‘Dante’ Sonata
Federico Gad Crema
21, Italy
Scarlatti: Sonata in G, K. 146
Galyna Gusachenko
28, Ukraine
Scarlatti: Sonata in B flat, K. 551
Arseniy Gusev
22, Russia
Chopin: Étude, Op. 10 No. 10
Tyler Hay
26, United Kingdom
Rameau: Le rappel des oiseaux
So Hyang In
29, South Korea
Chopin: Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante, Op. 22
Thomas Kelly
22, United Kingdom
Busoni: Élégie No. 2 ‘All’Italia!’
Elizaveta Kliuchereva
21, Russia
Liszt: Spanish Rhapsody
Kaito Kobayashi
25, Japan
Ravel: Scarbo (Gaspard de la nuit)
Maximilian Kromer
24, Austria
Beethoven: Sonata No. 18 in E flat: IV. Presto con fuoco
Lucas Krupinski
28, Poland
Chopin: Polonaise-fantaisie in A-flat, Op. 61
Ariel Lanyi
23, Israel
Szymanowski: Variations in B flat minor, Op. 3
Ying Li
23, China
Debussy: Images, Book I (III)
Yuzhang Li
21, China
Scriabin: Sonata No. 2 in G sharp minor, Op. 19
Lovre Marušić
28, Croatia
Scriabin: Sonata No. 2 in G sharp minor
Priscila Navarro
26, Peru
Rachmaninov: Étude tableau in E flat minor, Op. 33 No. 6
Hyunjin Roh
20, South Korea
Ravel: La valse
Arash Rokni
27, Iran
Couperin: Prelude in G minor
Victoria Vassilenko
28, Bulgaria
Debussy: Feux d’artifice (Préludes)
Yike (Tony) Yang
22, Canada
Ravel: Sonatine (Animé)
Gabriel Yeo
22, Germany
Haydn: Fantasia in C: IV. Presto
Xiaolu Zang
21, China
Scriabin: Sonata No. 4 in F sharp, Op. 30
This year’s Leeds Piano Competition schedule
Second Round
8-10 September | Great Hall, University of Leeds, 2pm & 7pm
Solo recital performances
Semi Finals
12-14 September | Great Hall, University of Leeds 7pm (12 Sept), 2pm & 7pm (13 & 14 Sept)
Chamber music and contemporary repertoire
Interview: Jury Perspectives
12 September | Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds, 4pm
BBC Radio 3’s Petroc Trelawney talks to Jury Chair, Imogen Cooper and Artistic Director, Adam Gatehouse
Masterclasses
15-16 September | Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds, 9.45am & 2pm (15 Sept), 9.45am (16 Sept)
Members of the Jury coach our semi-finalists
Dame Fanny Waterman Memorial Concert
16 September | Clothworkers Centenary Concert Hall, University of Leeds, 6pm
Dame Fanny Waterman exhibit & reception, followed by a special memorial concert by 2018 Winner, Eric Lu
Competition Gala Dinner
16 September | University of Leeds, 8pm
A celebration with audience, jury and competitors
Finals
17-18 September | Leeds Town Hall, 7pm
Concerto Finals and Awards Ceremony with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Manze
What’s the prize?
Cash prizes are up for grabs for finalists, worth over £90,000. The prize package also includes artist management with Askonas Holt, a studio recording with Warner Classics and a European tour with Steinway & Sons.
There will also be concert and recording engagements with BBC Radio 3 and at venues including Wigmore Hall, Southbank Centre and with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.
Mentorship from members of the jury including pianist Imogen Cooper will also be available to the finalists.
How to watch and listen to the finals of the Leeds Piano Competition
The second round, semi finals and finals of The Leeds will take place at the University of Leeds and Leeds Town Hall this September.
All the upcoming rounds of the competition will be streamed worldwide by medici.tv.
The semi finals and finals will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and the finals will be aired on BBC Four.
Who was the last winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition?
American pianist Eric Lu won the competition in 2018 with a vibrant rendition of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4. Since then, he went on to be named as one of the next intake of BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists and has performed with the UK’s top orchestras.