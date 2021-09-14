Leeds International Piano Competition announces ten semi-finalists from nine countries

Ten pianists from nine countries are through to the semi-finals of the 2021 Leeds International Piano Competition.

This year’s competition has been more international than ever, with representatives from 17 countries around the world – the most regionally diverse set of pianists in the competition’s 58-year history. This is predominantly due to the fact that the first round took place in venues in 16 countries around the world, as opposed to the usual five.

The Concerto Final performances are due to take place this weekend at Leeds Town Hall, with the finalists accompanied by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Andrew Manze.

You can watch replays of the performances from the first and second rounds of the competition here.

This year’s Leeds semi-finalists are:

Alim Beisembayev (23, Kazakhstan)

Dmytro Choni (28, Ukraine)

Thomas Kelly (22, United Kingdom)

Elizaveta Kliuchereva (22, Russia)

Kaito Kobayashi (25, Japan)

Ariel Lanyi (23, Israel)

Yuzhang Li (22, China)

Priscila Navarro (27, Peru)

Hyunjin Roh (20, South Korea)

Xiaolu Zang (21, China)

You can find the full list of competitors in this year’s Leeds International Piano Competition here.

Find more details about the schedule for this year’s Leeds International Piano Competition here.