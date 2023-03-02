'Will your anchor hold' is perhaps Priscilla J. Owens most famous hymn, who was inspired by the Epistle to the Hebrews, Chapter 6, Verse 19 from the New Testament. The 19th century Sunday teacher Owens also wrote the hymn 'Jesus Saves'

William J. Kirkpatrick (1838–1921) composed the music.

The hymn has always been closely associated with the Boys' Brigade

Did you know it is the official hymn the private Scottish school Dollar Academy, where it is known as the 'Dollar Anthem'?

'Will Your Anchor Hold' lyrics

Will your anchor hold in the storms of life,

when the clouds unfold their wings of strife?

When the strong tides lift, and the cables strain,

will your anchor drift, or firm remain?

Refrain:

We have an anchor that keeps the soul

steadfast and sure while the billows roll;

fastened to the Rock which cannot move,

grounded firm and deep in the Saviour’s love!

2 Will your anchor hold in the straits of fear,

when the breakers roar and the reef is near?

While the surges rage, and the wild winds blow,

shall the angry waves then your bark o'erflow? [Refrain]

Will your anchor hold in the floods of death,

when the waters cold chill your latest breath?

On the rising tide you can never fail,

while your anchor holds within the veil. [Refrain]

Will your eyes behold through the morning light

the city of gold and the harbour bright?

Will you anchor safe by the heavenly shore,

when life's storms are past for evermore? [Refrain]