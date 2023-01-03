'Miserere Mei' is the Latin translation of Psalm 51 in the Old Testament. With words that are largely penitential – begging God to forgive one’s sins – it has become particularly closely associated with the periods of Lent and Passiontide.

Various composers have set Miserere to music, but by far the most well known version is the 1630s setting by Gregorio Allegri, famous both for its sheer beauty and, among singers themselves, for having a soprano or treble solo part that reaches a top C (two octaves above middle C).

Allegri's Miserere was traditionally sung in the Sistine Chapel in Rome during Holy Week (from Palm Sunday to Easter Day), during which time Mozart famously heard it and wrote down from memory in 1770. Today, however, it tends to be sung throughout Lent, and in particular on Ash Wednesday.

'Miserere Mei, Deus' lyrics in English

Have mercy upon me, O God,

after thy great goodness:

according to the multitude of

thy mercies

do away mine offences.

Wash me throughly from my wickedness:

and cleanse me from my sin.

For I acknowledge my faults:

and my sin is ever before me.

Against thee only have I sinned, and done this

evil in thy sight: that thou mightest be justified

in thy saying, and clear when thou art judged.

Behold, I was shapen in wickedness:

and in sin hath my mother conceived me.

But lo, thou requirest truth in the inward parts:

and shalt make me to understand wisdom

secretly.

Thou shalt purge me with hyssop, and I shall be

clean: thou shalt wash me,

and I shall be whiter

than snow.

Thou shalt make me hear of joy and gladness:

that the bones which thou hast broken may

rejoice. Turn thy face from my sins:

and put out all my misdeeds.

Make me a clean heart, O God:

and renew a right spirit within me.

Cast me not away from thy presence:

and take not thy holy Spirit from me.

O give me the comfort of thy help again:

and stablish me with thy free Spirit.

Then shall I teach thy ways unto the wicked:

and sinners shall be converted unto thee.

Deliver me from blood-guiltiness, O God,

thou that art the God of my health:

and my tongue shall sing of thy righteousness.

Thou shalt open my lips, O Lord:

and my mouth shall shew thy praise.

For thou desirest no sacrifice, else would I

give it thee:

but thou delightest not in burnt-offerings.

The sacrifice of God is a troubled spirit:

a broken and contrite heart, O God, shalt thou not despise.

O be favourable and gracious unto Sion:

build thou the walls of Jerusalem.

Then shalt thou be pleased with the sacrifice of righteousness,

with the burnt-offerings and oblations:

then shall they offer young bullocks upon thine altar.

'Miserere mei, Deus' original Latin lyrics

Miserere mei, Deus,

secundum magnam misericordiam tuam:

Et secundum multitudinem miserationum

tuarum,

dele iniquitatem meam.

Amplius lava me ab iniquitate mea:

et a peccato meo munda me.

Quoniam iniquitatem meam ego cognosco:

et peccatum meum contra me est semper.

Tibi soli peccavi, et malum coram te feci:

ut iustificeris in sermonibus tuis, et vincas

cum iudicaris.

Ecce, enim in iniquitatibus conceptus sum:

et in peccatis concepit me mater mea.

Ecce enim veritatem dilexisti:

incerta et occulta sapientiae tuae

manifestasti mihi.

Asperges me hyssopo, et mundabor:

lavabis me, et super nivem dealbabor.

Auditui meo dabis gaudium et laetitiam:

et exsultabunt ossa humiliata.

Averte faciem tuam a peccatis meis:

et omnes iniquitates meas dele.<

