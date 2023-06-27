It's making two appearances at the 2023 BBC Proms. But what is the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain (NYO)? Where are its members drawn from, and how do you apply to join? Who are its illustrious past players?

Read on for all your essential NYO facts...

What is the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain?

It's an orchestra made up of teenage musicians from across the UK. They come from very different backgrounds – but they're 'bound together by their love for orchestral music, and their desire to open up orchestral music to other young musicians'.

When was the orchestra founded?

The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain was founded in 1948, soon after World War II, by conductor and music director Ruth Railton. Despite opposition from the establishment, Ruth bought young musicians from across Great Britain together for the very first time.

During its first 20 years NYO was often deployed by the establishment, government and media as a powerful cultural asset, touring across Europe to showcase Britain. It was even sent behind the Iron Curtain as a cultural ambassador to Russia.

Which famous musicians played with the NYO as teenagers?

Quite a few! The orchestra's alumni include Mark Elder (bassoon, 1964-65), Judith Weir (oboe, 1970), Simon Rattle (percussion, 1971), Thomas Adès (percussion, 1988), Alison Balsom (trumpet, 1994-97), Robin Ticciati (violinist and percussionist, 1999-2002) and Anna Lapwood (harp, 2011-2012).

Who has conducted the National Youth Orchestra?

Each year's course is directed by a distinguished conductor. Maestros to have led the NYO in the past include Marin Alsop, Jiří Bělohlávek, Pierre Boulez, Adrian Boult, Malcolm Sargent, Colin Davis, Edward Gardner, Antonio Pappano, Simon Rattle and Mstislav Rostropovich.

What else does the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain do?

The orchestra welcomes a further 800 musicians each year for NYO Inspire, a free diversity initiative for teenage musicians from state schools who are facing limited opportunities, and those from backgrounds underrepresented in orchestral music. It also meets 8,000 teenage audiences in their own spaces through NYO Open, and offers teenagers free tickets to its performances.

NYO champions and commissions new music by women composers and composers of colour, a commitment that was recognised in 2021 when the orchestra was awarded the UK Youth Inspiring Inclusivity Award.

The BBC broadcasts all NYO concerts on Radio 3.

How do you join the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain?

Membership is by audition. First auditions are digital: performers who make it through that stage are then invited to audition in person.

How long do you stay a NYO member for?

NYO musicians make an eleven-month commitment, starting in October 2023 and culminating in August 2024, with projects mainly structured around school holidays and some weekends. Every NYO musician will engage, live and digitally, for around 40 days.

How much does NYO membership cost?

First round video auditions are free, including feedback and suggestions of further opportunities. Final round in-person assessment days are also free and supported by travel and accommodation bursaries for those who need them.

The NYO also invests over £10,000 in each musician every year. In 2024, the orchestra asks each musician to contribute £2,370 towards this cost, and works with its supporter community to help raise the rest.

Musicians will not be turned away on financial grounds. 'We understand that for some the level of contribution may be out of reach,' the orchestra's website says. 'Don’t give up now, we want to hear about what you need: our bursary scheme is generous, considering both means and expenditure,; aiming to help with some, or all, of the contribution. We can also guide you in applying to other organisations for funding help.'

Pic: Matt Jolly