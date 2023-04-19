Here's the complete schedule for the 2023 BBC Proms.

Friday 14 July

PROM 1: FIRST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2023

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Sibelius: Finlandia

Bohdana Frolyak: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)

Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor

Sibelius: Snöfrid

Britten: A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Paul Lewis (piano)

Actor tbc

BBC Singers/BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and BBC TV.

Saturday 15 July

Proms at Londonderry

2pm • Guildhall, Derry

England’s Nightingale: works by Byrd

Works including:

Emendemus in melius

O Lord, make thy servant Elizabeth

Sing joyfully

Ave verum corpus

Factus est repente

Laudibus in sanctis

Thomas Morley: Domine Dominus noster

Peter Philips: Ecce vicit Leo

Thomas Tomkins: Too much I once lamented

Stile Antico

*****

PROM 2

8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Keep the Faith: Northern Soul

Singers TBC

BBC Concert Orchestra / Edwin Outwater

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

*****

PROM 3

Sunday 16 July

11am-12:30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Debussy arr. Leonard Borwick: Prelude a l’après-midi d’un faune

Liszt: Réminiscences de Norma

Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Ravel: La valse

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 16 July

PROM 4

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Andrea Tarrodi: Birds of Paradise

Beethoven: Symphony No. 1

Vivaldi: Four Seasons (with improvisation between movements) (c.55’, incl. improv)

Ale Carr (cittern)

Pekka Kuusisto (violin)

Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen/Pekka Kuusisto

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Monday 17 July

PROM 5

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade

Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor

Brahms: Hungarian Dances: Nos 1, 3, 10

Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Bomsori Kim (violin)

BBC Philharmonic/Anja Bihlmaier

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Tuesday 18 July

PROM 6

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Grace-Evangeline Mason: New Work (BBC commission: world premiere)

Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor

Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major

Stephen Hough (piano)

BBC Philharmonic/Mark Wigglesworth

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 19 July

PROM 7

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov, orch. Respighi: Five Etudes-tableaux

Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G minor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Elena Urioste (violin)

BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Tadaaki Otaka

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Thursday 20 July

PROM 8

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Falla: La vida breve – Interlude and Dance

Lalo: Symphonie espagnole

Debussy: Images - Ibéria

Ravel: Boléro

María Dueñas (violin)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Josep Pons

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 21 July

PROM 9

8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mariza and Luis Guerreiro (Portuguese guitar)

Phelipe Ferreira (acoustic guitar)

Dinga (bass guitar)

João Freitas (percussion)

João Frade (accordion)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead

7.30pm • Sage ONE, Gateshead

Set from Self Esteem

Royal Northern Sinfonia/Rob Ames

This prom will be recorded for broadcast on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead

10pm • Sage TWO, Gateshead

Yazz Ahmed (trumpet)

Arun Ghosh (clarinet)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 22 July

PROM 10

2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera

Cast from Horrible Histories TV Show

Birmingham Stage Company actors

ENO Opera singers

The Chorus of English National Opera

The Orchestra of English National Opera/Keri-Lynn Wilson

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV. With BSL Interpreter.

*****

PROM 11

6pm • Royal Albert Hall

Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera (repeat of Prom 10)

Cast from Horrible Histories TV Show

Birmingham Stage Company actors

ENO Opera singers

The Chorus of English National Opera

The Orchestra of English National Opera/Keri-Lynn Wilson

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead

7.30pm • Sage One, Gateshead

Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor

Brahms: Symphony No. 2

Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano)

Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead

10.15pm • Sage One, Gateshead

Kristina Arekelyan: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)

Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia

Massed Voices of the North East/Grace Rossiter/Timothy Burke

Katrina Porteous (poet)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 23 July

Proms at Sage Gateshead

2pm • Sage Two, Gateshead

Florence Price: Because

H.T.Burleigh: Jean

Florence Price: Resignation

Florence Price: Sunset

Traditional American Spirituals including My Lord What a Morning, Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen, Great Campmeetin’, Steal Away, Save me Lord, By and by / There is a balm in Gilead and more.

Reginald Mobley (countertenor)

Baptiste Trotignon (piano)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead

3pm • Sage One, Gateshead

CBeebies concert

Royal Northern Sinfonia/Kwame Ryan

*****

PROM 12

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Helen Grime: Meditations on Joy (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Eleanor Dennis (soprano)

Karen Cargill (mezzo soprano)

Nicky Spence (tenor)

Michael Mofidian (bass-baritone)

BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Monday 24 July

PROM 13

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Catherine Lamb: Portions Transparent/Opaque

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, ‘Pathetique’

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 25 July

PROM 14

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Noriko Koide: Swaddling Silk and Gossamer Rain (BBC commission: European premiere)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor

Elgar: Enigma Variations

Jan Lisiecki (piano)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Elim Chan

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 15

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

MOON AND STARS

Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: I. Stay

Philip Glass: Mad Rush

Kristina Arakelyan: Dreamland

Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: II. Cornfield Chase

Debussy arr. Guilmant: String Quartet in G minor – 3rd movt

Debussy arr. Anna Lapwood: Clair de Lune

Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: III. No Time for Caution

Olivia Belli TBC: New Commission (BBC commission: world premiere)

Ghislaine Reece-Trapp: In Paradisum

Kristina Arakelyan: Star Fantasy

Anna Lapwood (organ)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 26 July

PROM 16

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov: The Bells

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor

Mané Galoyan (soprano)

Dmytro Popov (tenor)

Rodion Pogossov (bass)

BBC Symphony Chorus/Hallé Choir/The Hallé/Sir Mark Elder

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 27 July

PROM 17

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms

Orff: Carmina Burana

Mari Eriksmoen (soprano)

Levy Segkepane (tenor)

German Olvera (baritone)

University of Birmingham Voices/CBSO Youth Chorus/CBSO Chorus/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Kazuki Yamada

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 28 July

PROM 18

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar - Bollywood Legend

Palak Muchhal (singer)

Palash Muchhal (singer)

Indian Percussion Players TBC

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Michael Seal

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and Asian Network and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Saturday 29 July

PROM 19

6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mendelssohn: Elijah

Carolyn Sampson (soprano)

Helen Charlston (mezzo soprano)

Andrew Staples (tenor)

Roderick Williams (baritone)

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Chorus/Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev

Sunday 30 July

Proms at Aberystwyth

2pm • Aberystwyth

Programme to include:

Palestrina: ‘Io son ferito, ahi lasso’

Gesualdo: ‘Asciugate i begli occhi’

Monteverdi: ‘Si, ch’io vorrei morire’

Gibbons: ‘The Silver Swan’

Byrd: ‘This Sweet and Merry Month of May’

Weelkes: ‘Come, Clap thy Hands’

Ligeti: Nonsense Madrigals

Weir: Madrigal

Rimkus: ‘My heart is like a singing bird’

The Gesualdo Six/Owain Park

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 30 July

PROM 20

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Herrmann: Vertigo Suite

Mason Bates: Piano Concerto (UK premiere)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3

Daniil Trifonov (piano)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Gustavo Gimeno

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Monday 31 July

PROM 21

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Derrick: Skye Nova Plexus (BBC commission: world premiere)

Copland: Clarinet Concerto

John Adams: Harmonium

Annelien van Wauwe (clarinet)

Crouch End Festival Chorus/BBC National Chorus of Wales/BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 1 August

PROM 22

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)

BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

*****

PROM 23

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:

Duke Ellington, trans. David Berger: Braggin’ In Brass

Sean Jones: The 29ers

Wycliffe Gordon: We’re Still Here

Mongo Santamaria, arr. John Clayton: Afro Blue

Billie Holiday, arr. Cecil Bridgewater: Fine and Mellow

Duke Ellington, arr. Slide Hampton: Cottontail

Herbie Nichols, arr. Edsel Gomez/Cecil Bridgewater: Lady Sings The Blues

Leonard Lee, arr. Frank Foster: Let The Good Times Roll

Dee Dee Bridgewater (vocals)

Sean Jones (trumpet)

Carnegie Hall National Youth Jazz Orchestra/Sean Jones

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Wednesday 2 August

PROM 24

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ivan Karabits: Concerto for Orchestra No.1, ‘A Musical Gift to Kyiv’ (UK premiere)

Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major

Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor

Felix Klieser (horn)

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Thursday 3 August

PROM 25

11.30am • Royal Albert Hall

Walton: Orb & Sceptre

Mozart: Horn Concerto No.4

Myroslav Skoryk: Melody in A minor from The High Pass

Rachmaninov: Symphony No.2, IV: Allegro Vivace

Felix Klieser (horn)

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits

*****

PROM 26

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Gerald Barry: Kafka’s Earplugs (BBC commission: world premiere)

Walton: Violin Concerto

Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor

James Ehnes (violin)

BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 4 August

PROM 27

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jimmy López Bellido: Perú Negro (UK premiere)

Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini

Walton: Belshazzar’s Feast

Yuja Wang (piano)

Thomas Hampson (baritone)

BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Symphony Orchestra/Klaus Mäkelä

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Saturday 5 August

PROM 28

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber

Strauss: Four Last Songs

Copland: Symphony No. 3

Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (soprano)

National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Carlos Miguel Prieto

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Sunday 6 August

PROM 29

11am • Royal Albert Hall

JS Bach: Sinfonia in D major, BWV 1045

JS Bach: Singet dem Herrn, BWV 225

CPE Bach: Heilig ist Gott

Mozart, compl. Clemens Kemme: Mass in C Minor, K427

Lucy Crowe and Nardus Williams (sopranos)

Jess Dandy (alto)

Benjamin Hulett (tenor)

Robert Davies (bass)

Dunedin Consort/John Butt

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

*****

Proms at Dewsbury

3pm • Dewsbury Town Hall

Rachmaninov, arr. Raphael Wallfisch: Vocalise

Dora Pejačević: Cello Sonata

Lara Weaver: A thing that holds

Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata

Laura van der Heijden (cello)

Jâms Coleman (piano)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 30

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps

Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor

Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)

Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Monday 7 August

PROM 31

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmelites (Dialogues of the Carmelites)

Sally Matthews Blanche de la Force

Katarina Dalayman Madame de Croissy, (Old Prioress)

Golda Schultz Madame Lidoine (New Prioress)

Karen Cargill Mother Marie of the Incarnation

Florie Valiquette Sister Constance of Saint-Denis

Fiona Kimm Mother Jeanne of the Holy Child Jesus

Paul Gay Marquis de la Force

Valentin Thill Chevalier de la Force

Vincent Ordonneau Father Confessor

Theodore Platt Jailer

Glyndebourne Festival Opera/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati

In French with English surtitles.

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 8 August

PROM 32

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Dora Pejačević: Overture

Grace Williams: Violin Concerto

Holst: The Planets

Geneva Lewis (violin)

London Symphony Chorus (women’s voices)

BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Jaime Martin

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 9 August

PROM 33

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Weber: Overture – Oberon

Dora Pejačević: Songs: Schmetterlingslieder / Verwandlung / Liebeslied, Op 39

Mahler-Werfel, orch C. & D. Matthews: Songs: ‘Die stille Stadt’; ‘Licht in der Nacht’; ‘Bei dir ist es traut’

Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Dame Sarah Connolly (mezzo soprano)

BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 34

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mindful Mix Prom

Programme to include:

Radiohead, arr. G. Lawson: 'Pyramid Song'

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 Mishima, VI: Closing

Arvo Pärt: 'The Deer’s Cry'

Ola Gjeilo: 'Serenity'

Whitacre: 'All Seems Beautiful to Me'

Ken Burton: A Prayer

Roxanna Panufnik: Floral Tribute (BBC co-commission: world premiere)

Byrd: Diliges Dominum

And possibly:

Gjeilo: Night

Barber: Agnus Dei (Adagio for Strings)

Caroline Shaw: And The Swallow

Mahler: Urlicht

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas

Ola Gjeilo (piano)

Carducci String Quartet

londo8

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 10 August

PROM 35

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Berg: Violin Concerto

Mahler, compl. D. Cooke: Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major

Leila Josefowicz (violin)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Andrew Davis

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 11 August

PROM 36

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Requiem [Edition Peters, Revised version 1997]

Ligeti: Lux aeterna

Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra

Jennifer France (soprano)

Clare Presland (mezzo soprano)

Edvard Grieg Kor

Royal Northern College of Music Chamber Choir

London Philharmonic Choir

London Philharmonic Orchestra/Edward Gardner

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 12 August

PROM 37

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Weber: Der Freischutz – Overture

Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, ‘Scottish’

András Schiff (piano)

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Sunday 13 August

PROM 38

2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Audience Choice

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Iván Fischer

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 39

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Mysteries of the Macabre

Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, ‘Eroica’

Anna-Lena Elbert (soprano)

András Schiff (piano)

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Iván Fischer

Monday 14 August

PROM 40

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major

Dora Pejačević: Symphony in F sharp minor

Martin Helmchen (piano)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 15 August

PROM 41

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Lontano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor

Alexandre Kantorow (piano)

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 16 August

PROM 42

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Elgar: In the South

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor

Strauss: Aus Italien

Seong-Jin Cho (piano)

Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 17 August

PROM 43

7.30pm - 9:15pm • Royal Albert Hall

György Kurtag: Endgame (Fin de partie) (UK premiere)

Morgan Moody Clov

Hilary Summers Nell

Frode Olsen Hamm

Leonardo Cortellazzi Nagg

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth

With surtitles

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 18 August

PROM 44

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Samy Moussa: Symphony No. 2 (BBC co-commission: European premiere)

Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major

Stravinsky: The Firebird

Pavel Kolesnikov (piano)

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Gemma New

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 19 August

PROM 45

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Jenny Carlstedt (mezzo soprano)

Trinity Boys Choir

BBC Symphony Chorus (ladies)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 46

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Hannah Peel: Neon

Ben Nobuto: Serenity 2.0

Oliver Leith: A different ‘Fantasie from Suite No. 5 in G minor’

David Lang Mystery Sonatas: No. 7, ‘Glory’ (8’)

Steve Reich: Double Sextet

Rakhi Singh (director/violin)

Manchester Collective

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 20 August

PROM 47

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Concert Românesc

Ligeti: Violin Concerto

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major

Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, ‘Jupiter’

Isabelle Faust (violin)

Alexander Melnikov (piano)

Les Siècles/François-Xavier Roth

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Monday 21 August

PROM 48

8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jules Buckley Orchestra/Jules Buckley

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 22 August

PROM 49

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Schumann: Das Paradies und Die Peri

Magdalena Kožená and Lucy Crowe (sopranos)

Andrew Staples (narrator)

Florian Boesch (bass-baritone)

Linard Vrielink (second tenor/young man)

Jeanine de Bique (second soprano/young girl)

London Symphony Chorus

London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle

With surtitles

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 23 August

PROM 50

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Handel: Samson [1743 version / ed. Novello]

Allan Clayton Samson

Jacquelyn Stucker Dalila

Joelle Harvey Isaraelite Woman

Jess Dandy Micah

Brindley Sherratt Harapha

Jonathan Lemalu Manoa

Philharmonia Chorus

Academy of Ancient Music/Laurence Cummings

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 24 August

PROM 51

7.30pm-9:40pm • Royal Albert Hall

Judith Weir: Begin Afresh (BBC commission: world premiere)

Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B flat major, ‘Spring’

Elgar: Violin Concerto

Christian Tetzlaff (violin)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 25 August

PROM 52

6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Julia Adolphe: Makeshift Castle (European premiere)

Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 53

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

J.S. Bach: Cantata No.170, ‘Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust’

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

J.S. Bach: Cantata No. 35, ‘Geist und Seele wird verwirret’

Iestyn Davies (countertenor)

Tom Foster (organ)

Kristian Bezuidenhout (harpsichord)

The English Concert/Kristian Bezuidenhout

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 26 August

PROM 54

2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Wagner, transcr. Demers: Meistersinger – Prelude (Vorspiel)

Rachel Laurin: Prelude and Fugue in G Major (world premiere)

Bach, arr. Dupré: Sinfonia from Cantata

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Impromptus

Reger: Choral Fantasy on the chorale ‘Ein feste Burg’

William Grant Still: Elegy

Prokofiev, transcr. Demers: Romeo and Juliet - excerpts

Isabelle Demers (organ)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 55

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances (European premiere)

Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)

Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major

Ravel: La valse

Jean-Yves Thibaudet (piano)

Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Sunday 27 August



Proms at Truro

2pm • Hall for Cornwall

Schubert: Trout Quintet

Coleridge-Taylor: Nonet in F minor, Op. 2

Gershwin (arr. Tom Poster): Songs

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective: Armand Djikoloum (oboe) / Cristina Mateo Sáez (clarinet) / Amy Harman (bassoon) / Ben Goldscheider (horn) / Elena Urioste (violin) / Rosalind Ventris (viola) / Tony Rymer (cello) / Joseph Conyers (double bass) / Tom Poster (piano)

*****

PROM 56

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Poulenc: Figure humaine

Mahler: Symphony No. 9

BBC Singers

London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Monday 28 August

PROM 57

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Fantasy, Myths and Legends

Soloists TBC

BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Tuesday 29 August



PROM 58

8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jon Hopkins: Title TBC (BBC commission: world premiere)

Jon Hopkins: Other works TBC

Jon Hopkins

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 30 August

PROM 59

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Beethoven: Overture – The Consecration of the House

Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, ‘From the New World’

Augustin Hadelich (violin)

Tonhalle, Zurich/Paavo Järvi

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 31 August



PROM 60

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Weill: Threepenny Opera Suite

Adès: Piano Concerto

Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Kirill Gerstein (piano)

Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 1 September



PROM 61

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Valerie Coleman: Seven O’Clock Shout

Coleridge-Taylor: Four Novelletten

Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E flat major

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No.1, III: Rondo

Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat major

Aaron Azunda Akugbo (trumpet)

Chineke!/Anthony Parnther

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Saturday 2 September



PROM 62

3pm • Royal Albert Hall

The Rite by Heart

A dramatic exploration of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (from memory)

Male TBC (actor)

Female TBC (actor)

Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

*****

PROM 63

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

The Rite by Heart

A dramatic exploration of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (from memory)

Male TBC (actor)

Female TBC (actor)

Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 3 September

Proms at Perth

2pm • Perth Concert Hall

Haydn: String Quartet in E flat major, Op. 9 No. 2

Tippett: Piano Sonata No. 2

Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57

Steven Osborne (piano)

Heath Quartet

*****

PROM 64

4pm • Royal Albert Hall

Berlioz: Les Troyens (The Trojans)

Alice Coote Cassandra

Michael Spyres Aeneas

Paula Murrihy Dido

Lionel Lhote Coroebus

Adèle Charvet Ascanius

William Thomas Narbal

Ashley Riches Panthus

Beth Taylor Anna

Monteverdi Choir

Orchestra Révolutionnaire et Romantique/John Eliot Gardiner

With surtitles

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Monday 4 September



PROM 65

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in C minor (Nowak 1890)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 5 September



PROM 66

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic - Want One

Rufus Wainwright arr. Sally Herbert and Maxim Moston: Want One + encores

Rufus Wainwright

BBC Concert Orchestra/Sarah Hicks

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 67

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic - Want Two

Rufus Wainwright arr. Sally Herbert and Maxim Moston: Want Two + encores

Rufus Wainwright

BBC Concert Orchestra/Sarah Hicks

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 6 September



PROM 68

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Lera Auerbach: Sogno di Stabat Mater

Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F major Op. 6, No. 2

Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli

Max Richter: Recomposed: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons

Thomas Gould (violin)

Britten Sinfonia/Thomas Gould

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 7 September



PROM 69

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mozart works including

Mozart: Requiem

Mozart: Meistermusik K.477

Mozart: 'Miserere mei' K.90

Mozart: 'Ne pulvis et cinis' K.345

Mozart: 'Zwei Kirchenlieder - O Gottes Lamm' K.343/1 – K.366c

Erin Morley (soprano)

Beth Taylor (mezzo soprano)

Lawrence Kilsby (tenor)

Alex Rosen (bass)

Pygmalion/Raphaël Pichon

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 69A

10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Joanna Marsh: SEEN

Daniel Lesur: Cantique des cantiques

Soumik Datta: Awaaz

Soumik Datta (sarod)

BBC Singers/Sofi Jeannin

Friday 8 September



Proms at Great Yarmouth

6pm • Great Yarmouth Hippodrome

Dvořák: Carnival Overture

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Sarah Rodgers: New work (commission)

Walton: Crown Imperial

Khachaturian: Waltz from Masquerade

Stravinsky: Circus Polka

Rota: Main Theme from La Strada

Rodgers: (Don Walker) Carousel Waltz

Nathaniel Anderson-Frank (violin)

BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 8 September

PROM 70

7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Honegger: Rugby

Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor

Gabriela Ortiz: Clara (UK première)

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Nobuyuki Tsujii (piano)

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Domingo Hindoyan

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 9 September

PROM 71: LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2023

7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Strauss: Don Juan

Bruch: Kol Nidrei

Walton: Coronation Te Deum

James B. Wilson: 1922 (BBC commission: world premiere)

Wagner: Tannhäuser - ‘Dich, Teure halle’

Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn

Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo

Verdi: Macbeth - ‘Vieni t’affretta’

Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Simon Parkin: Deep River

Kalman: The Gipsy Princess - ‘Heia, heia, in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland’

Trad., arr. Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs

Arne arr. Sargent: Rule, Britannia! Verses 1, 3, 6

Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1

Parry, arr. Elgar: Jerusalem

The National Anthem, arr. Britten

Trad., arr. Paul Campbell: 'Auld Lang Syne'

Lise Davidsen (soprano)

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)

BBC Singers

BBC Symphony Chorus

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tickets for the 2023 BBC Proms will be available from 13 May. For more info and to buy tickets, visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/proms

