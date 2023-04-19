BBC Proms 2023 schedule: Full programme of events and concerts
Your complete schedule for this year's BBC Proms, with all the programmes, artists and musicians scheduled to appear
Here's the complete schedule for the 2023 BBC Proms.
Friday 14 July
PROM 1: FIRST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2023
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Sibelius: Finlandia
Bohdana Frolyak: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor
Sibelius: Snöfrid
Britten: A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra
Paul Lewis (piano)
Actor tbc
BBC Singers/BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and BBC TV.
Saturday 15 July
Proms at Londonderry
2pm • Guildhall, Derry
England’s Nightingale: works by Byrd
Works including:
Emendemus in melius
O Lord, make thy servant Elizabeth
Sing joyfully
Ave verum corpus
Factus est repente
Laudibus in sanctis
Thomas Morley: Domine Dominus noster
Peter Philips: Ecce vicit Leo
Thomas Tomkins: Too much I once lamented
Stile Antico
*****
PROM 2
8pm • Royal Albert Hall
Keep the Faith: Northern Soul
Singers TBC
BBC Concert Orchestra / Edwin Outwater
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
*****
PROM 3
Sunday 16 July
11am-12:30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Debussy arr. Leonard Borwick: Prelude a l’après-midi d’un faune
Liszt: Réminiscences de Norma
Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin
Ravel: La valse
Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Sunday 16 July
PROM 4
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Andrea Tarrodi: Birds of Paradise
Beethoven: Symphony No. 1
Vivaldi: Four Seasons (with improvisation between movements) (c.55’, incl. improv)
Ale Carr (cittern)
Pekka Kuusisto (violin)
Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen/Pekka Kuusisto
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Monday 17 July
PROM 5
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor
Brahms: Hungarian Dances: Nos 1, 3, 10
Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra
Bomsori Kim (violin)
BBC Philharmonic/Anja Bihlmaier
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Tuesday 18 July
PROM 6
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Grace-Evangeline Mason: New Work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor
Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major
Stephen Hough (piano)
BBC Philharmonic/Mark Wigglesworth
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 19 July
PROM 7
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Rachmaninov, orch. Respighi: Five Etudes-tableaux
Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor
Elena Urioste (violin)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Tadaaki Otaka
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Thursday 20 July
PROM 8
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Falla: La vida breve – Interlude and Dance
Lalo: Symphonie espagnole
Debussy: Images - Ibéria
Ravel: Boléro
María Dueñas (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Josep Pons
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 21 July
PROM 9
8pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mariza and Luis Guerreiro (Portuguese guitar)
Phelipe Ferreira (acoustic guitar)
Dinga (bass guitar)
João Freitas (percussion)
João Frade (accordion)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
Proms at Sage Gateshead
7.30pm • Sage ONE, Gateshead
Set from Self Esteem
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Rob Ames
This prom will be recorded for broadcast on Radio 3.
*****
Proms at Sage Gateshead
10pm • Sage TWO, Gateshead
Yazz Ahmed (trumpet)
Arun Ghosh (clarinet)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Saturday 22 July
PROM 10
2pm • Royal Albert Hall
Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera
Cast from Horrible Histories TV Show
Birmingham Stage Company actors
ENO Opera singers
The Chorus of English National Opera
The Orchestra of English National Opera/Keri-Lynn Wilson
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV. With BSL Interpreter.
*****
PROM 11
6pm • Royal Albert Hall
Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera (repeat of Prom 10)
Cast from Horrible Histories TV Show
Birmingham Stage Company actors
ENO Opera singers
The Chorus of English National Opera
The Orchestra of English National Opera/Keri-Lynn Wilson
*****
Proms at Sage Gateshead
7.30pm • Sage One, Gateshead
Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
Brahms: Symphony No. 2
Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano)
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
Proms at Sage Gateshead
10.15pm • Sage One, Gateshead
Kristina Arekelyan: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia
Massed Voices of the North East/Grace Rossiter/Timothy Burke
Katrina Porteous (poet)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Sunday 23 July
Proms at Sage Gateshead
2pm • Sage Two, Gateshead
Florence Price: Because
H.T.Burleigh: Jean
Florence Price: Resignation
Florence Price: Sunset
Traditional American Spirituals including My Lord What a Morning, Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen, Great Campmeetin’, Steal Away, Save me Lord, By and by / There is a balm in Gilead and more.
Reginald Mobley (countertenor)
Baptiste Trotignon (piano)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
Proms at Sage Gateshead
3pm • Sage One, Gateshead
CBeebies concert
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Kwame Ryan
*****
PROM 12
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Helen Grime: Meditations on Joy (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor
Eleanor Dennis (soprano)
Karen Cargill (mezzo soprano)
Nicky Spence (tenor)
Michael Mofidian (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.
Monday 24 July
PROM 13
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Catherine Lamb: Portions Transparent/Opaque
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, ‘Pathetique’
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Tuesday 25 July
PROM 14
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Noriko Koide: Swaddling Silk and Gossamer Rain (BBC commission: European premiere)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor
Elgar: Enigma Variations
Jan Lisiecki (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Elim Chan
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 15
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
MOON AND STARS
Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: I. Stay
Philip Glass: Mad Rush
Kristina Arakelyan: Dreamland
Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: II. Cornfield Chase
Debussy arr. Guilmant: String Quartet in G minor – 3rd movt
Debussy arr. Anna Lapwood: Clair de Lune
Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: III. No Time for Caution
Olivia Belli TBC: New Commission (BBC commission: world premiere)
Ghislaine Reece-Trapp: In Paradisum
Kristina Arakelyan: Star Fantasy
Anna Lapwood (organ)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 26 July
PROM 16
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Rachmaninov: The Bells
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor
Mané Galoyan (soprano)
Dmytro Popov (tenor)
Rodion Pogossov (bass)
BBC Symphony Chorus/Hallé Choir/The Hallé/Sir Mark Elder
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Thursday 27 July
PROM 17
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms
Orff: Carmina Burana
Mari Eriksmoen (soprano)
Levy Segkepane (tenor)
German Olvera (baritone)
University of Birmingham Voices/CBSO Youth Chorus/CBSO Chorus/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Kazuki Yamada
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 28 July
PROM 18
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar - Bollywood Legend
Palak Muchhal (singer)
Palash Muchhal (singer)
Indian Percussion Players TBC
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Michael Seal
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and Asian Network and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Saturday 29 July
PROM 19
6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mendelssohn: Elijah
Carolyn Sampson (soprano)
Helen Charlston (mezzo soprano)
Andrew Staples (tenor)
Roderick Williams (baritone)
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Chorus/Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev
Sunday 30 July
Proms at Aberystwyth
2pm • Aberystwyth
Programme to include:
Palestrina: ‘Io son ferito, ahi lasso’
Gesualdo: ‘Asciugate i begli occhi’
Monteverdi: ‘Si, ch’io vorrei morire’
Gibbons: ‘The Silver Swan’
Byrd: ‘This Sweet and Merry Month of May’
Weelkes: ‘Come, Clap thy Hands’
Ligeti: Nonsense Madrigals
Weir: Madrigal
Rimkus: ‘My heart is like a singing bird’
The Gesualdo Six/Owain Park
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Sunday 30 July
PROM 20
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Herrmann: Vertigo Suite
Mason Bates: Piano Concerto (UK premiere)
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3
Daniil Trifonov (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Gustavo Gimeno
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Monday 31 July
PROM 21
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Derrick: Skye Nova Plexus (BBC commission: world premiere)
Copland: Clarinet Concerto
John Adams: Harmonium
Annelien van Wauwe (clarinet)
Crouch End Festival Chorus/BBC National Chorus of Wales/BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Tuesday 1 August
PROM 22
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5
Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
*****
PROM 23
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Programme to include:
Duke Ellington, trans. David Berger: Braggin’ In Brass
Sean Jones: The 29ers
Wycliffe Gordon: We’re Still Here
Mongo Santamaria, arr. John Clayton: Afro Blue
Billie Holiday, arr. Cecil Bridgewater: Fine and Mellow
Duke Ellington, arr. Slide Hampton: Cottontail
Herbie Nichols, arr. Edsel Gomez/Cecil Bridgewater: Lady Sings The Blues
Leonard Lee, arr. Frank Foster: Let The Good Times Roll
Dee Dee Bridgewater (vocals)
Sean Jones (trumpet)
Carnegie Hall National Youth Jazz Orchestra/Sean Jones
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Wednesday 2 August
PROM 24
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ivan Karabits: Concerto for Orchestra No.1, ‘A Musical Gift to Kyiv’ (UK premiere)
Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor
Felix Klieser (horn)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Thursday 3 August
PROM 25
11.30am • Royal Albert Hall
Walton: Orb & Sceptre
Mozart: Horn Concerto No.4
Myroslav Skoryk: Melody in A minor from The High Pass
Rachmaninov: Symphony No.2, IV: Allegro Vivace
Felix Klieser (horn)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits
*****
PROM 26
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Gerald Barry: Kafka’s Earplugs (BBC commission: world premiere)
Walton: Violin Concerto
Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor
James Ehnes (violin)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 4 August
PROM 27
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Jimmy López Bellido: Perú Negro (UK premiere)
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Walton: Belshazzar’s Feast
Yuja Wang (piano)
Thomas Hampson (baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Symphony Orchestra/Klaus Mäkelä
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Saturday 5 August
PROM 28
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
Strauss: Four Last Songs
Copland: Symphony No. 3
Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (soprano)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Carlos Miguel Prieto
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Sunday 6 August
PROM 29
11am • Royal Albert Hall
JS Bach: Sinfonia in D major, BWV 1045
JS Bach: Singet dem Herrn, BWV 225
CPE Bach: Heilig ist Gott
Mozart, compl. Clemens Kemme: Mass in C Minor, K427
Lucy Crowe and Nardus Williams (sopranos)
Jess Dandy (alto)
Benjamin Hulett (tenor)
Robert Davies (bass)
Dunedin Consort/John Butt
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
*****
Proms at Dewsbury
3pm • Dewsbury Town Hall
Rachmaninov, arr. Raphael Wallfisch: Vocalise
Dora Pejačević: Cello Sonata
Lara Weaver: A thing that holds
Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata
Laura van der Heijden (cello)
Jâms Coleman (piano)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 30
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor
Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Monday 7 August
PROM 31
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmelites (Dialogues of the Carmelites)
Sally Matthews Blanche de la Force
Katarina Dalayman Madame de Croissy, (Old Prioress)
Golda Schultz Madame Lidoine (New Prioress)
Karen Cargill Mother Marie of the Incarnation
Florie Valiquette Sister Constance of Saint-Denis
Fiona Kimm Mother Jeanne of the Holy Child Jesus
Paul Gay Marquis de la Force
Valentin Thill Chevalier de la Force
Vincent Ordonneau Father Confessor
Theodore Platt Jailer
Glyndebourne Festival Opera/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati
In French with English surtitles.
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Tuesday 8 August
PROM 32
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Dora Pejačević: Overture
Grace Williams: Violin Concerto
Holst: The Planets
Geneva Lewis (violin)
London Symphony Chorus (women’s voices)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Jaime Martin
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 9 August
PROM 33
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Weber: Overture – Oberon
Dora Pejačević: Songs: Schmetterlingslieder / Verwandlung / Liebeslied, Op 39
Mahler-Werfel, orch C. & D. Matthews: Songs: ‘Die stille Stadt’; ‘Licht in der Nacht’; ‘Bei dir ist es traut’
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 1 in D minor
Dame Sarah Connolly (mezzo soprano)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 34
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mindful Mix Prom
Programme to include:
Radiohead, arr. G. Lawson: 'Pyramid Song'
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 Mishima, VI: Closing
Arvo Pärt: 'The Deer’s Cry'
Ola Gjeilo: 'Serenity'
Whitacre: 'All Seems Beautiful to Me'
Ken Burton: A Prayer
Roxanna Panufnik: Floral Tribute (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Byrd: Diliges Dominum
And possibly:
Gjeilo: Night
Barber: Agnus Dei (Adagio for Strings)
Caroline Shaw: And The Swallow
Mahler: Urlicht
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas
Ola Gjeilo (piano)
Carducci String Quartet
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Thursday 10 August
PROM 35
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Berg: Violin Concerto
Mahler, compl. D. Cooke: Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major
Leila Josefowicz (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Andrew Davis
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 11 August
PROM 36
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ligeti: Requiem [Edition Peters, Revised version 1997]
Ligeti: Lux aeterna
Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra
Jennifer France (soprano)
Clare Presland (mezzo soprano)
Edvard Grieg Kor
Royal Northern College of Music Chamber Choir
London Philharmonic Choir
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Edward Gardner
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Saturday 12 August
PROM 37
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Weber: Der Freischutz – Overture
Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, ‘Scottish’
András Schiff (piano)
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Sunday 13 August
PROM 38
2pm • Royal Albert Hall
Audience Choice
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Iván Fischer
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 39
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ligeti: Mysteries of the Macabre
Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, ‘Eroica’
Anna-Lena Elbert (soprano)
András Schiff (piano)
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Iván Fischer
Monday 14 August
PROM 40
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major
Dora Pejačević: Symphony in F sharp minor
Martin Helmchen (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Tuesday 15 August
PROM 41
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ligeti: Lontano
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor
Alexandre Kantorow (piano)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 16 August
PROM 42
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Elgar: In the South
Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor
Strauss: Aus Italien
Seong-Jin Cho (piano)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Thursday 17 August
PROM 43
7.30pm - 9:15pm • Royal Albert Hall
György Kurtag: Endgame (Fin de partie) (UK premiere)
Morgan Moody Clov
Hilary Summers Nell
Frode Olsen Hamm
Leonardo Cortellazzi Nagg
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth
With surtitles
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 18 August
PROM 44
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Samy Moussa: Symphony No. 2 (BBC co-commission: European premiere)
Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major
Stravinsky: The Firebird
Pavel Kolesnikov (piano)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Gemma New
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Saturday 19 August
PROM 45
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D minor
Jenny Carlstedt (mezzo soprano)
Trinity Boys Choir
BBC Symphony Chorus (ladies)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 46
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Hannah Peel: Neon
Ben Nobuto: Serenity 2.0
Oliver Leith: A different ‘Fantasie from Suite No. 5 in G minor’
David Lang Mystery Sonatas: No. 7, ‘Glory’ (8’)
Steve Reich: Double Sextet
Rakhi Singh (director/violin)
Manchester Collective
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Sunday 20 August
PROM 47
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Ligeti: Concert Românesc
Ligeti: Violin Concerto
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major
Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, ‘Jupiter’
Isabelle Faust (violin)
Alexander Melnikov (piano)
Les Siècles/François-Xavier Roth
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Monday 21 August
PROM 48
8pm • Royal Albert Hall
Jules Buckley Orchestra/Jules Buckley
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Tuesday 22 August
PROM 49
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Schumann: Das Paradies und Die Peri
Magdalena Kožená and Lucy Crowe (sopranos)
Andrew Staples (narrator)
Florian Boesch (bass-baritone)
Linard Vrielink (second tenor/young man)
Jeanine de Bique (second soprano/young girl)
London Symphony Chorus
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle
With surtitles
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 23 August
PROM 50
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Handel: Samson [1743 version / ed. Novello]
Allan Clayton Samson
Jacquelyn Stucker Dalila
Joelle Harvey Isaraelite Woman
Jess Dandy Micah
Brindley Sherratt Harapha
Jonathan Lemalu Manoa
Philharmonia Chorus
Academy of Ancient Music/Laurence Cummings
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Thursday 24 August
PROM 51
7.30pm-9:40pm • Royal Albert Hall
Judith Weir: Begin Afresh (BBC commission: world premiere)
Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B flat major, ‘Spring’
Elgar: Violin Concerto
Christian Tetzlaff (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 25 August
PROM 52
6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Julia Adolphe: Makeshift Castle (European premiere)
Strauss: Death and Transfiguration
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major
Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 53
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
J.S. Bach: Cantata No.170, ‘Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust’
J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
J.S. Bach: Cantata No. 35, ‘Geist und Seele wird verwirret’
Iestyn Davies (countertenor)
Tom Foster (organ)
Kristian Bezuidenhout (harpsichord)
The English Concert/Kristian Bezuidenhout
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Saturday 26 August
PROM 54
2pm • Royal Albert Hall
Wagner, transcr. Demers: Meistersinger – Prelude (Vorspiel)
Rachel Laurin: Prelude and Fugue in G Major (world premiere)
Bach, arr. Dupré: Sinfonia from Cantata
Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Impromptus
Reger: Choral Fantasy on the chorale ‘Ein feste Burg’
William Grant Still: Elegy
Prokofiev, transcr. Demers: Romeo and Juliet - excerpts
Isabelle Demers (organ)
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 55
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances (European premiere)
Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major
Ravel: La valse
Jean-Yves Thibaudet (piano)
Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Sunday 27 August
Proms at Truro
2pm • Hall for Cornwall
Schubert: Trout Quintet
Coleridge-Taylor: Nonet in F minor, Op. 2
Gershwin (arr. Tom Poster): Songs
Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective: Armand Djikoloum (oboe) / Cristina Mateo Sáez (clarinet) / Amy Harman (bassoon) / Ben Goldscheider (horn) / Elena Urioste (violin) / Rosalind Ventris (viola) / Tony Rymer (cello) / Joseph Conyers (double bass) / Tom Poster (piano)
*****
PROM 56
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Poulenc: Figure humaine
Mahler: Symphony No. 9
BBC Singers
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Monday 28 August
PROM 57
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Fantasy, Myths and Legends
Soloists TBC
BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Tuesday 29 August
PROM 58
8pm • Royal Albert Hall
Jon Hopkins: Title TBC (BBC commission: world premiere)
Jon Hopkins: Other works TBC
Jon Hopkins
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 30 August
PROM 59
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Beethoven: Overture – The Consecration of the House
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, ‘From the New World’
Augustin Hadelich (violin)
Tonhalle, Zurich/Paavo Järvi
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Thursday 31 August
PROM 60
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Weill: Threepenny Opera Suite
Adès: Piano Concerto
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 3 in A minor
Kirill Gerstein (piano)
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 1 September
PROM 61
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Valerie Coleman: Seven O’Clock Shout
Coleridge-Taylor: Four Novelletten
Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No.1, III: Rondo
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat major
Aaron Azunda Akugbo (trumpet)
Chineke!/Anthony Parnther
This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.
Saturday 2 September
PROM 62
3pm • Royal Albert Hall
The Rite by Heart
A dramatic exploration of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (from memory)
Male TBC (actor)
Female TBC (actor)
Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon
*****
PROM 63
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
The Rite by Heart
A dramatic exploration of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (from memory)
Male TBC (actor)
Female TBC (actor)
Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Sunday 3 September
Proms at Perth
2pm • Perth Concert Hall
Haydn: String Quartet in E flat major, Op. 9 No. 2
Tippett: Piano Sonata No. 2
Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57
Steven Osborne (piano)
Heath Quartet
*****
PROM 64
4pm • Royal Albert Hall
Berlioz: Les Troyens (The Trojans)
Alice Coote Cassandra
Michael Spyres Aeneas
Paula Murrihy Dido
Lionel Lhote Coroebus
Adèle Charvet Ascanius
William Thomas Narbal
Ashley Riches Panthus
Beth Taylor Anna
Monteverdi Choir
Orchestra Révolutionnaire et Romantique/John Eliot Gardiner
With surtitles
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Monday 4 September
PROM 65
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in C minor (Nowak 1890)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Tuesday 5 September
PROM 66
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic - Want One
Rufus Wainwright arr. Sally Herbert and Maxim Moston: Want One + encores
Rufus Wainwright
BBC Concert Orchestra/Sarah Hicks
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 67
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic - Want Two
Rufus Wainwright arr. Sally Herbert and Maxim Moston: Want Two + encores
Rufus Wainwright
BBC Concert Orchestra/Sarah Hicks
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Wednesday 6 September
PROM 68
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Lera Auerbach: Sogno di Stabat Mater
Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F major Op. 6, No. 2
Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli
Max Richter: Recomposed: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons
Thomas Gould (violin)
Britten Sinfonia/Thomas Gould
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Thursday 7 September
PROM 69
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Mozart works including
Mozart: Requiem
Mozart: Meistermusik K.477
Mozart: 'Miserere mei' K.90
Mozart: 'Ne pulvis et cinis' K.345
Mozart: 'Zwei Kirchenlieder - O Gottes Lamm' K.343/1 – K.366c
Erin Morley (soprano)
Beth Taylor (mezzo soprano)
Lawrence Kilsby (tenor)
Alex Rosen (bass)
Pygmalion/Raphaël Pichon
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
*****
PROM 69A
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall
Joanna Marsh: SEEN
Daniel Lesur: Cantique des cantiques
Soumik Datta: Awaaz
Soumik Datta (sarod)
BBC Singers/Sofi Jeannin
Friday 8 September
Proms at Great Yarmouth
6pm • Great Yarmouth Hippodrome
Dvořák: Carnival Overture
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Sarah Rodgers: New work (commission)
Walton: Crown Imperial
Khachaturian: Waltz from Masquerade
Stravinsky: Circus Polka
Rota: Main Theme from La Strada
Rodgers: (Don Walker) Carousel Waltz
Nathaniel Anderson-Frank (violin)
BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Friday 8 September
PROM 70
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall
Honegger: Rugby
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor
Gabriela Ortiz: Clara (UK première)
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Nobuyuki Tsujii (piano)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Domingo Hindoyan
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
Saturday 9 September
PROM 71: LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2023
7pm • Royal Albert Hall
Strauss: Don Juan
Bruch: Kol Nidrei
Walton: Coronation Te Deum
James B. Wilson: 1922 (BBC commission: world premiere)
Wagner: Tannhäuser - ‘Dich, Teure halle’
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo
Verdi: Macbeth - ‘Vieni t’affretta’
Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Simon Parkin: Deep River
Kalman: The Gipsy Princess - ‘Heia, heia, in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland’
Trad., arr. Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs
Arne arr. Sargent: Rule, Britannia! Verses 1, 3, 6
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1
Parry, arr. Elgar: Jerusalem
The National Anthem, arr. Britten
Trad., arr. Paul Campbell: 'Auld Lang Syne'
Lise Davidsen (soprano)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop
This prom will be live on Radio 3.
