Here's the complete schedule for the 2023 BBC Proms.

BBC Proms 2022: Full concert schedule

Friday 14 July

PROM 1: FIRST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2023
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Sibelius: Finlandia
Bohdana Frolyak: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor
Sibelius: Snöfrid
Britten: A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

Paul Lewis (piano)
Actor tbc
BBC Singers/BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Symphony Orchestra/Dalia Stasevska

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and BBC TV.

Saturday 15 July

Proms at Londonderry
2pm • Guildhall, Derry

England’s Nightingale: works by Byrd

Works including:
Emendemus in melius
O Lord, make thy servant Elizabeth
Sing joyfully
Ave verum corpus
Factus est repente
Laudibus in sanctis
Thomas Morley: Domine Dominus noster
Peter Philips: Ecce vicit Leo
Thomas Tomkins: Too much I once lamented

Stile Antico

*****

PROM 2
8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Keep the Faith: Northern Soul

Singers TBC
BBC Concert Orchestra / Edwin Outwater

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

*****

PROM 3

Sunday 16 July
11am-12:30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Debussy arr. Leonard Borwick: Prelude a l’après-midi d’un faune
Liszt: Réminiscences de Norma
Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin
Ravel: La valse

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 16 July

PROM 4
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Andrea Tarrodi: Birds of Paradise
Beethoven: Symphony No. 1
Vivaldi: Four Seasons (with improvisation between movements) (c.55’, incl. improv)

Ale Carr (cittern)
Pekka Kuusisto (violin)
Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen/Pekka Kuusisto

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Monday 17 July

PROM 5
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor
Brahms: Hungarian Dances: Nos 1, 3, 10
Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

Bomsori Kim (violin)
BBC Philharmonic/Anja Bihlmaier

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Tuesday 18 July

PROM 6
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Grace-Evangeline Mason: New Work (BBC commission: world premiere)
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F sharp minor
Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D major

Stephen Hough (piano)
BBC Philharmonic/Mark Wigglesworth

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 19 July

PROM 7
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov, orch. Respighi: Five Etudes-tableaux
Coleridge-Taylor: Violin Concerto in G minor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor

Elena Urioste (violin)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Tadaaki Otaka

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Thursday 20 July

PROM 8
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Falla: La vida breve – Interlude and Dance
Lalo: Symphonie espagnole
Debussy: Images - Ibéria
Ravel: Boléro

María Dueñas (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Josep Pons

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 21 July

PROM 9
8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mariza and Luis Guerreiro (Portuguese guitar)
Phelipe Ferreira (acoustic guitar)
Dinga (bass guitar)
João Freitas (percussion)
João Frade (accordion)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead
7.30pm • Sage ONE, Gateshead

Set from Self Esteem
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Rob Ames

This prom will be recorded for broadcast on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead
10pm • Sage TWO, Gateshead

Yazz Ahmed (trumpet)
Arun Ghosh (clarinet)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 22 July

PROM 10
2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera
Cast from Horrible Histories TV Show
Birmingham Stage Company actors

ENO Opera singers
The Chorus of English National Opera
The Orchestra of English National Opera/Keri-Lynn Wilson

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV. With BSL Interpreter.

*****

PROM 11
6pm • Royal Albert Hall

Horrible Histories: ’Orrible Opera (repeat of Prom 10)
Cast from Horrible Histories TV Show
Birmingham Stage Company actors

ENO Opera singers
The Chorus of English National Opera
The Orchestra of English National Opera/Keri-Lynn Wilson

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead
7.30pm • Sage One, Gateshead

Missy Mazzoli: Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres)
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor
Brahms: Symphony No. 2

Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano)
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Dinis Sousa

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead
10.15pm • Sage One, Gateshead

Kristina Arekelyan: New work (BBC commission: world premiere)

Chorus of Royal Northern Sinfonia
Massed Voices of the North East/Grace Rossiter/Timothy Burke
Katrina Porteous (poet)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 23 July

Proms at Sage Gateshead
2pm • Sage Two, Gateshead

Florence Price: Because
H.T.Burleigh: Jean
Florence Price: Resignation
Florence Price: Sunset
Traditional American Spirituals including My Lord What a Morning, Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen, Great Campmeetin’, Steal Away, Save me Lord, By and by / There is a balm in Gilead and more.

Reginald Mobley (countertenor)
Baptiste Trotignon (piano)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

Proms at Sage Gateshead
3pm • Sage One, Gateshead

CBeebies concert
Royal Northern Sinfonia/Kwame Ryan

*****

PROM 12
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Helen Grime: Meditations on Joy (BBC co-commission: UK premiere)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in D minor

Eleanor Dennis (soprano)
Karen Cargill (mezzo soprano)
Nicky Spence (tenor)
Michael Mofidian (bass-baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on BBC TV.

Monday 24 July

PROM 13
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Catherine Lamb: Portions Transparent/Opaque
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B minor, ‘Pathetique’

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ilan Volkov

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 25 July

PROM 14
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Noriko Koide: Swaddling Silk and Gossamer Rain (BBC commission: European premiere)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor
Elgar: Enigma Variations

Jan Lisiecki (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Elim Chan

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 15
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

MOON AND STARS
Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: I. Stay
Philip Glass: Mad Rush
Kristina Arakelyan: Dreamland
Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: II. Cornfield Chase
Debussy arr. Guilmant: String Quartet in G minor – 3rd movt
Debussy arr. Anna Lapwood: Clair de Lune
Hans Zimmer arr. Anna Lapwood: Interstellar Suite: III. No Time for Caution
Olivia Belli TBC: New Commission (BBC commission: world premiere)
Ghislaine Reece-Trapp: In Paradisum
Kristina Arakelyan: Star Fantasy

Anna Lapwood (organ)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 26 July

PROM 16
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov: The Bells
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor

Mané Galoyan (soprano)
Dmytro Popov (tenor)
Rodion Pogossov (bass)
BBC Symphony Chorus/Hallé Choir/The Hallé/Sir Mark Elder

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 27 July

PROM 17
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms
Orff: Carmina Burana

Mari Eriksmoen (soprano)
Levy Segkepane (tenor)
German Olvera (baritone)
University of Birmingham Voices/CBSO Youth Chorus/CBSO Chorus/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Kazuki Yamada

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 28 July

PROM 18
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

A Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar - Bollywood Legend

Palak Muchhal (singer)
Palash Muchhal (singer)
Indian Percussion Players TBC
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Michael Seal

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and Asian Network and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Saturday 29 July

PROM 19
6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mendelssohn: Elijah

Carolyn Sampson (soprano)
Helen Charlston (mezzo soprano)
Andrew Staples (tenor)
Roderick Williams (baritone)
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Chorus/Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Maxim Emelyanychev

Sunday 30 July

Proms at Aberystwyth
2pm • Aberystwyth

Programme to include:
Palestrina:Io son ferito, ahi lasso’
Gesualdo:Asciugate i begli occhi’
Monteverdi:Si, ch’io vorrei morire’
Gibbons:The Silver Swan’
Byrd: ‘This Sweet and Merry Month of May’
Weelkes: ‘Come, Clap thy Hands’
Ligeti: Nonsense Madrigals
Weir: Madrigal
Rimkus:My heart is like a singing bird’

The Gesualdo Six/Owain Park

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 30 July

PROM 20
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Herrmann: Vertigo Suite
Mason Bates: Piano Concerto (UK premiere)
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3

Daniil Trifonov (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Gustavo Gimeno

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Monday 31 July

PROM 21
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Derrick: Skye Nova Plexus (BBC commission: world premiere)
Copland: Clarinet Concerto
John Adams: Harmonium

Annelien van Wauwe (clarinet)
Crouch End Festival Chorus/BBC National Chorus of Wales/BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 1 August

PROM 22
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Isata Kanneh-Mason (piano)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Ryan Bancroft

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

*****

PROM 23
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Programme to include:
Duke Ellington, trans. David Berger: Braggin’ In Brass
Sean Jones: The 29ers
Wycliffe Gordon: We’re Still Here
Mongo Santamaria, arr. John Clayton: Afro Blue
Billie Holiday, arr. Cecil Bridgewater: Fine and Mellow
Duke Ellington, arr. Slide Hampton: Cottontail
Herbie Nichols, arr. Edsel Gomez/Cecil Bridgewater: Lady Sings The Blues
Leonard Lee, arr. Frank Foster: Let The Good Times Roll

Dee Dee Bridgewater (vocals)
Sean Jones (trumpet)
Carnegie Hall National Youth Jazz Orchestra/Sean Jones

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Wednesday 2 August

PROM 24
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ivan Karabits: Concerto for Orchestra No.1, ‘A Musical Gift to Kyiv’ (UK premiere)
Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 2 in E minor

Felix Klieser (horn)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Thursday 3 August

PROM 25
11.30am • Royal Albert Hall

Walton: Orb & Sceptre
Mozart: Horn Concerto No.4
Myroslav Skoryk: Melody in A minor from The High Pass
Rachmaninov: Symphony No.2, IV: Allegro Vivace

Felix Klieser (horn)
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra/Kirill Karabits

*****

PROM 26
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Gerald Barry: Kafka’s Earplugs (BBC commission: world premiere)
Walton: Violin Concerto
Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor

James Ehnes (violin)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 4 August

PROM 27
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jimmy López Bellido: Perú Negro (UK premiere)
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a theme of Paganini
Walton: Belshazzar’s Feast

Yuja Wang (piano)
Thomas Hampson (baritone)
BBC Symphony Chorus/BBC Symphony Orchestra/Klaus Mäkelä

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Saturday 5 August

PROM 28
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber
Strauss: Four Last Songs
Copland: Symphony No. 3

Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha (soprano)
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain/Carlos Miguel Prieto

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Sunday 6 August

PROM 29
11am • Royal Albert Hall

JS Bach: Sinfonia in D major, BWV 1045
JS Bach: Singet dem Herrn, BWV 225
CPE Bach: Heilig ist Gott
Mozart, compl. Clemens Kemme: Mass in C Minor, K427

Lucy Crowe and Nardus Williams (sopranos)
Jess Dandy (alto)
Benjamin Hulett (tenor)
Robert Davies (bass)
Dunedin Consort/John Butt

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

*****

Proms at Dewsbury
3pm • Dewsbury Town Hall

Rachmaninov, arr. Raphael Wallfisch: Vocalise
Dora Pejačević: Cello Sonata
Lara Weaver: A thing that holds
Rachmaninov: Cello Sonata

Laura van der Heijden (cello)
Jâms Coleman (piano)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 30
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor
Walton: Symphony No. 1 in B flat minor

Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Monday 7 August

PROM 31
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Poulenc: Dialogues des Carmelites (Dialogues of the Carmelites)

Sally Matthews Blanche de la Force
Katarina Dalayman Madame de Croissy, (Old Prioress)
Golda Schultz Madame Lidoine (New Prioress)
Karen Cargill Mother Marie of the Incarnation
Florie Valiquette Sister Constance of Saint-Denis
Fiona Kimm Mother Jeanne of the Holy Child Jesus
Paul Gay Marquis de la Force
Valentin Thill Chevalier de la Force
Vincent Ordonneau Father Confessor
Theodore Platt Jailer
Glyndebourne Festival Opera/London Philharmonic Orchestra/Robin Ticciati

In French with English surtitles.

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 8 August

PROM 32
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Dora Pejačević: Overture
Grace Williams: Violin Concerto
Holst: The Planets

Geneva Lewis (violin)
London Symphony Chorus (women’s voices)
BBC National Orchestra of Wales/Jaime Martin

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 9 August

PROM 33
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Weber: Overture – Oberon
Dora Pejačević: Songs: Schmetterlingslieder / Verwandlung / Liebeslied, Op 39
Mahler-Werfel, orch C. & D. Matthews: Songs: ‘Die stille Stadt’; ‘Licht in der Nacht’; ‘Bei dir ist es traut’
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 1 in D minor

Dame Sarah Connolly (mezzo soprano)
BBC Philharmonic/John Storgårds

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 34
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mindful Mix Prom
Programme to include:
Radiohead, arr. G. Lawson: 'Pyramid Song'
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 Mishima, VI: Closing
Arvo Pärt: 'The Deer’s Cry'
Ola Gjeilo: 'Serenity'
Whitacre: 'All Seems Beautiful to Me'
Ken Burton: A Prayer
Roxanna Panufnik: Floral Tribute (BBC co-commission: world premiere)
Byrd: Diliges Dominum

And possibly:
Gjeilo: Night
Barber: Agnus Dei (Adagio for Strings)
Caroline Shaw: And The Swallow
Mahler: Urlicht
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas

Ola Gjeilo (piano)
Carducci String Quartet
londo8

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 10 August

PROM 35
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Berg: Violin Concerto
Mahler, compl. D. Cooke: Symphony No. 10 in F sharp major

Leila Josefowicz (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Andrew Davis

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 11 August

PROM 36
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Requiem [Edition Peters, Revised version 1997]
Ligeti: Lux aeterna
Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra

Jennifer France (soprano)
Clare Presland (mezzo soprano)
Edvard Grieg Kor
Royal Northern College of Music Chamber Choir
London Philharmonic Choir
London Philharmonic Orchestra/Edward Gardner

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 12 August

PROM 37
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Weber: Der Freischutz – Overture
Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, ‘Scottish’

András Schiff (piano)
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Ivan Fischer

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Sunday 13 August

PROM 38
2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Audience Choice

Budapest Festival Orchestra/Iván Fischer

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 39
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Mysteries of the Macabre
Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, ‘Eroica

Anna-Lena Elbert (soprano)
András Schiff (piano)
Budapest Festival Orchestra/Iván Fischer

Monday 14 August

PROM 40
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major
Dora Pejačević: Symphony in F sharp minor

Martin Helmchen (piano)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 15 August

PROM 41
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Lontano
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor

Alexandre Kantorow (piano)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Vasily Petrenko

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 16 August

PROM 42
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Elgar: In the South
Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor
Strauss: Aus Italien

Seong-Jin Cho (piano)
Philharmonia Orchestra/Santtu-Matias Rouvali

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 17 August

PROM 43
7.30pm - 9:15pm • Royal Albert Hall

György Kurtag: Endgame (Fin de partie) (UK premiere)

Morgan Moody Clov
Hilary Summers Nell
Frode Olsen Hamm
Leonardo Cortellazzi Nagg
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Ryan Wigglesworth

With surtitles

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 18 August

PROM 44
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Samy Moussa: Symphony No. 2 (BBC co-commission: European premiere)
Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major
Stravinsky: The Firebird

Pavel Kolesnikov (piano)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra/Gemma New

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 19 August

PROM 45
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Jenny Carlstedt (mezzo soprano)
Trinity Boys Choir
BBC Symphony Chorus (ladies)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 46
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Hannah Peel: Neon
Ben Nobuto: Serenity 2.0
Oliver Leith: A different ‘Fantasie from Suite No. 5 in G minor’
David Lang Mystery Sonatas: No. 7, ‘Glory’ (8’)
Steve Reich: Double Sextet

Rakhi Singh (director/violin)
Manchester Collective

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 20 August

PROM 47
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Ligeti: Concert Românesc
Ligeti: Violin Concerto
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major
Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C major, ‘Jupiter’

Isabelle Faust (violin)
Alexander Melnikov (piano)
Les Siècles/François-Xavier Roth

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Monday 21 August

PROM 48
8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jules Buckley Orchestra/Jules Buckley

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 22 August

PROM 49
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Schumann: Das Paradies und Die Peri

Magdalena Kožená and Lucy Crowe (sopranos)
Andrew Staples (narrator)
Florian Boesch (bass-baritone)
Linard Vrielink (second tenor/young man)
Jeanine de Bique (second soprano/young girl)

London Symphony Chorus
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle

With surtitles

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 23 August

PROM 50
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Handel: Samson [1743 version / ed. Novello]

Allan Clayton Samson
Jacquelyn Stucker Dalila
Joelle Harvey Isaraelite Woman
Jess Dandy Micah
Brindley Sherratt Harapha
Jonathan Lemalu Manoa
Philharmonia Chorus
Academy of Ancient Music/Laurence Cummings

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 24 August

PROM 51
7.30pm-9:40pm • Royal Albert Hall

Judith Weir: Begin Afresh (BBC commission: world premiere)
Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B flat major, ‘Spring’
Elgar: Violin Concerto

Christian Tetzlaff (violin)
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sakari Oramo

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 25 August

PROM 52
6.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Julia Adolphe: Makeshift Castle (European premiere)
Strauss: Death and Transfiguration
Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major

Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 53
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

J.S. Bach: Cantata No.170, ‘Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust’
J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major
J.S. Bach: Cantata No. 35, ‘Geist und Seele wird verwirret’

Iestyn Davies (countertenor)
Tom Foster (organ)
Kristian Bezuidenhout (harpsichord)
The English Concert/Kristian Bezuidenhout

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 26 August

PROM 54
2pm • Royal Albert Hall

Wagner, transcr. Demers: Meistersinger – Prelude (Vorspiel)
Rachel Laurin: Prelude and Fugue in G Major (world premiere)
Bach, arr. Dupré: Sinfonia from Cantata
Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Impromptus
Reger: Choral Fantasy on the chorale ‘Ein feste Burg’
William Grant Still: Elegy
Prokofiev, transcr. Demers: Romeo and Juliet - excerpts

Isabelle Demers (organ)

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 55
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances (European premiere)
Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947 version)
Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major
Ravel: La valse

Jean-Yves Thibaudet (piano)
Boston Symphony Orchestra/Andris Nelsons

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Sunday 27 August

Proms at Truro
2pm • Hall for Cornwall

Schubert: Trout Quintet
Coleridge-Taylor: Nonet in F minor, Op. 2
Gershwin (arr. Tom Poster): Songs

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective: Armand Djikoloum (oboe) / Cristina Mateo Sáez (clarinet) / Amy Harman (bassoon) / Ben Goldscheider (horn) / Elena Urioste (violin) / Rosalind Ventris (viola) / Tony Rymer (cello) / Joseph Conyers (double bass) / Tom Poster (piano)

*****

PROM 56
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Poulenc: Figure humaine
Mahler: Symphony No. 9

BBC Singers
London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Monday 28 August

PROM 57
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Fantasy, Myths and Legends

Soloists TBC
BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Tuesday 29 August

PROM 58
8pm • Royal Albert Hall

Jon Hopkins: Title TBC (BBC commission: world premiere)
Jon Hopkins: Other works TBC

Jon Hopkins
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Jules Buckley

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 30 August

PROM 59
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Beethoven: Overture – The Consecration of the House
Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D major
Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, ‘From the New World

Augustin Hadelich (violin)
Tonhalle, Zurich/Paavo Järvi

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 31 August

PROM 60
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Weill: Threepenny Opera Suite
Adès: Piano Concerto
Rachmaninov: Symphony No. 3 in A minor

Kirill Gerstein (piano)
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 1 September

PROM 61
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Valerie Coleman: Seven O’Clock Shout
Coleridge-Taylor: Four Novelletten
Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No.1, III: Rondo
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B flat major

Aaron Azunda Akugbo (trumpet)
Chineke!/Anthony Parnther

This prom will be live on Radio 3 and recorded for broadcast on TV.

Saturday 2 September

PROM 62
3pm • Royal Albert Hall

The Rite by Heart

A dramatic exploration of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (from memory)

Male TBC (actor)
Female TBC (actor)
Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

*****

PROM 63
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

The Rite by Heart

A dramatic exploration of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (from memory)

Male TBC (actor)
Female TBC (actor)
Aurora Orchestra/Nicholas Collon

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Sunday 3 September

Proms at Perth
2pm • Perth Concert Hall

Haydn: String Quartet in E flat major, Op. 9 No. 2
Tippett: Piano Sonata No. 2
Shostakovich: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57

Steven Osborne (piano)
Heath Quartet

*****

PROM 64
4pm • Royal Albert Hall

Berlioz: Les Troyens (The Trojans)

Alice Coote Cassandra
Michael Spyres Aeneas
Paula Murrihy Dido
Lionel Lhote Coroebus
Adèle Charvet Ascanius
William Thomas Narbal
Ashley Riches Panthus
Beth Taylor Anna
Monteverdi Choir
Orchestra Révolutionnaire et Romantique/John Eliot Gardiner

With surtitles

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Monday 4 September

PROM 65
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in C minor (Nowak 1890)

BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Tuesday 5 September

PROM 66
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic - Want One

Rufus Wainwright arr. Sally Herbert and Maxim Moston: Want One + encores

Rufus Wainwright
BBC Concert Orchestra/Sarah Hicks

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 67
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Rufus Wainwright: Want Symphonic - Want Two

Rufus Wainwright arr. Sally Herbert and Maxim Moston: Want Two + encores

Rufus Wainwright
BBC Concert Orchestra/Sarah Hicks

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Wednesday 6 September

PROM 68
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Lera Auerbach: Sogno di Stabat Mater
Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F major Op. 6, No. 2
Tippett: Fantasia concertante on a Theme of Corelli
Max Richter: Recomposed: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons

Thomas Gould (violin)
Britten Sinfonia/Thomas Gould

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Thursday 7 September

PROM 69
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Mozart works including
Mozart: Requiem
Mozart: Meistermusik K.477
Mozart: 'Miserere mei' K.90
Mozart: 'Ne pulvis et cinis' K.345
Mozart: 'Zwei Kirchenlieder - O Gottes Lamm' K.343/1 – K.366c

Erin Morley (soprano)
Beth Taylor (mezzo soprano)
Lawrence Kilsby (tenor)
Alex Rosen (bass)
Pygmalion/Raphaël Pichon

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

*****

PROM 69A
10.15pm • Royal Albert Hall

Joanna Marsh: SEEN
Daniel Lesur: Cantique des cantiques
Soumik Datta: Awaaz

Soumik Datta (sarod)
BBC Singers/Sofi Jeannin

Friday 8 September

Proms at Great Yarmouth
6pm • Great Yarmouth Hippodrome

Dvořák: Carnival Overture
Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Sarah Rodgers: New work (commission)
Walton: Crown Imperial
Khachaturian: Waltz from Masquerade
Stravinsky: Circus Polka
Rota: Main Theme from La Strada
Rodgers: (Don Walker) Carousel Waltz

Nathaniel Anderson-Frank (violin)
BBC Concert Orchestra/Anna-Maria Helsing

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Friday 8 September

PROM 70
7.30pm • Royal Albert Hall

Honegger: Rugby
Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor
Gabriela Ortiz: Clara (UK première)
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Nobuyuki Tsujii (piano)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Domingo Hindoyan

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

Saturday 9 September

PROM 71: LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2023
7pm • Royal Albert Hall

Strauss: Don Juan
Bruch: Kol Nidrei
Walton: Coronation Te Deum
James B. Wilson: 1922 (BBC commission: world premiere)
Wagner: Tannhäuser - ‘Dich, Teure halle’
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Easter Hymn
Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana – Intermezzo
Verdi: Macbeth - ‘Vieni t’affretta’
Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Simon Parkin: Deep River
Kalman: The Gipsy Princess - ‘Heia, heia, in den Bergen ist mein Heimatland’
Trad., arr. Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs
Arne arr. Sargent: Rule, Britannia! Verses 1, 3, 6
Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1
Parry, arr. Elgar: Jerusalem
The National Anthem, arr. Britten
Trad., arr. Paul Campbell: 'Auld Lang Syne'

Lise Davidsen (soprano)
Sheku Kanneh-Mason (cello)
BBC Singers
BBC Symphony Chorus
BBC Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop

This prom will be live on Radio 3.

