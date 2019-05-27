Who is Jamie Barton?

Jamie Barton was born in Georgia, US in 1981. Following studies at Shorter College in her home town of Rome and then at Indiana University, she began her career at Houston Grand Opera.

Advertisement

In 2013, Barton won both the Song Prize and the Main Prize at BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, leading to major engagements worldwide. ‘She’s a great artist, no question,’ wrote The Guardian‘s critic.

• Who is conducting the 2019 Last Night of the Proms?

Appearances in opera houses around the world ensued, including at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Royal Opera House in London.

• Six of the Best: Last Nights of the Proms

Her debut recital album, with pianist Brian Zeger, featured songs by Mahler, Sibelius and Dvořák. It won in the Vocal category of the 2018 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

And outside the world of music? Barton’s enthusiasms include Doctor Who, musicals, bluegrass and Monty Python.

Advertisement

Jamie Barton speaks to Clemency Burton-Hill in the August 2019 issue of BBC Music Magazine