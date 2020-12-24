A letter from Gustav Mahler to Father Christmas: a parody by comedian John Sessions

Let me just say that some of his sails need to be beneficially furled. So, a very heavy mirror (little joke) might be an idea? Or perhaps you could, I wouldn’t say plague… perhaps you could test him with a klezmer band playing outside of his window while he is writing a particularly affecting love duet? The more I think about it, the more I truly see it as a gift. So much has come so easily to Herr Strauss. Perhaps if he had been born in a pigsty at the back end of Moravia he wouldn’t be so… ungrateful?… no, complacent… about his affluent beginnings. So, a few thoughts there. Please don’t let me be prescriptive. After all, you are Santa Claus. Everything lies in your gift, and all that. Well, yours and God’s. Are you related, by the way? It might be good to know. Don’t want to offend… anybody.

Alma. She has been forbidden by me to compose, which is only right, notwithstanding the Schumanns and other scurrilous precedents, and when I am alone in my composing hut with only an apple and my genius for company, I do wonder what she might be up to. I once had occasion while composing 'The Symphony of an Awful Lot of People' to return to our main summer villa on the Wörthersee. I had run out of paper after hours of frantic creation, and who should I see leaving the said villa but Gustav Klimt, Freud, Walter Gropius, Emperor Franz Joseph, four cab drivers, a circus strongman and, quite inexplicably, an ostrich. Finally, dear, possibly divine, Santa I would like… how shall I put it… something that would temper the vehemence and curiosity of my beloved wife,

Now, I am not a jealous man as you’ve already gathered, but if I were I might be compelled to construe such an eventuality as being, how does Toscanini put it, ‘a bit iffy’. Or something like that. Italian is the language of layabouts. So, just given the

tiniest possibility that my wife might be entertaining a few men – and an ostrich – with a cup of drinking chocolate or some other harmless pastime, I would be very grateful if, during the summer months, you could give her the bodily dimensions of say Marie Wittich, whose voice both Strauss and I adore, but who is built like a dreadnought. Six chins would be splendid. And bringing up the rear – let me be delicate, after all – do think in terms of your own, much celebrated and beloved girth. When we return to Vienna there would be – permit a pun – a fat chance of her transgressing there, right under my nose!