Whether you're learning to play an instrument or having singing lessons, the musical term 'octave' is likely to be one of the first you'll encounter.

Advertisement

What is an octave?

An octave is the term used to describe the run of eight notes included in a scale, going between two notes with the same name. Using the musical key of C major as an example, there is another C both an octave below and an octave above middle C, and so on:

C, D, E, F, G, A, B, C

What is the difference between octave range and vocal range?

The range of notes that can be played on any given instrument, as well as the range of notes a singer is able to hit, is usually measured in octaves, therefore a singer's octave range gives an indication of their vocal range (how many different notes they're able to hit).

When talking about octaves in terms of musical range, you'll typically see numbers assigned to the notes. For example, middle C is also known as C4, as it's the fourth C on a standard-sized piano keyboard. Therefore, if a singer is able to hit all the notes from C3 (the C below middle C) to C5 (the C above middle C), for example, it means they have a vocal range of two octaves.

What does '8va' mean in music?

When reading music on a score, you may spot a section of notes with '8va' or '8' followed by a dashed line above the stave (or staff). This indicates that the notes below the dashed line should be played an octave higher than the notes written on the stave.

This is done as it tends to be easier to read music in this way and it makes it easier to fit the notes within the space available on the score. The same principle is used to indicate the notes should be played an octave lower, by placing the dashed line below the stave (accompanied by '8vb' instead of '8va').

You might find the use of '8va' across a whole section, a few phrases or even just a few notes on a score. You can find examples of the use of '8va' on scores for everything from Chabrier's Idylle and Liszt's Consolation No 3 to Debussy's Clair de Lune and Yann Tiersen's Comptine d'un Autre Été.

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images