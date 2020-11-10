Australian classical music: the best recordings

Peggy Glanville-Hicks’s Etruscan Concerto (Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra)

Start with the bright colours of Glanville‑Hicks’s Etruscan Concerto from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (ABC Classics ABC4763222), paired with the finale from her opera Sappho.

Percy Grainger’s The Warriors (Melbourne Symphony Orchestra)

Follow this by The Warriors by her fellow expat Grainger, which is given an epic performance by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, alongside the folk arrangements for which he is best known (Cala CACDS4033).

Malcolm Williamson’s Complete Piano Concertos (Piers Lane)

Pianist Piers Lane brings stunning clarity to The Complete Piano Concertos (Hyperion CDA68011/2) of Australian composer Malcolm Williamson.

Peter Sculthorpe’s didgeridoo works (William Barton)

Didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton joins the Queensland SO for Sculthorpe’s dramatic Earth Cry and dance‑inspired Songs of Sea and Sky (ABC Classics ABC4761921).

Women of Note: A Century of Australian Composers Vol. 2

Finish off with a few contemporary Australian voices: Elena Kats‑Chenin’s Eliza Aria and excerpts from Deborah Cheetham’s Eumeralla: A War Requiem for Peace appear on Women Of Note: A Century Of Australian Composers Vol. 2 (ABC Classics ABC4819109).

Liza Lim’s Extinction Events and Dawn Chorus (Klangforum Wien)

While the complex, evocative Extinction Events and Dawn Chorus by Liza Lim (Kairos 0015020KAI) is brought to vivid, slithering life in the hands of the Klangforum Wien.

