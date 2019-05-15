Five must-hear recordings of André Previn
We find the top five recordings of the man of many musical talents: conductor, pianist and composer, André Previn
In February 2019, André Previn, best known for his role as principal conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968-1979), sadly died aged 89. Throughout his musical career, Previn flourished as a conductor, composer and performer, winning four Academy Awards and eleven Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
From his great accolades, we have reviewed and chosen the five best recordings of Previn’s work:
Rachmaninov Symphony No. 2
LSO/ André Previn
Warner Classics 0852892
Recorded in 1973 at Kingsway Hall, London, Previn put the original, uncut version of this then-neglected symphony firmly back on the map
André Previn conducts Vaughan Williams
Soloists, LSO/André Previn
RCA 88875126952 (download)
Previn recorded this CD with the London Symphony Orchestra in the 1960s, creating one of the greatest recordings of the highly acclaimed Vaughan Williams symphonies. The interpretations here cast refreshing new light on this great cycle.
Previn Violin Concerto ‘Anne-Sophie’
Anne-Sophie Mutter (violin), Boston Symphony Orchestra/André Previn
DG E4745002
Previn dedicated this violin concerto to his future wife, Anne-Sophie, and it was first performed in 2002 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The violin part was written for his fiancée and seen as a musical love letter from Previn. This work is a major statement from the composer-conductor’s later years, performed with warmth and firepower by its dedicatee
Walton Symphony No. 1
LSO/André Previn
Sony G010004009424W (download only)
This four movement Symphony composed between 1931-35 was one of Walton’s two symphonies. Previn’s first recording of this symphony remains remarkable for its crackling rhythmic energy and drive
Gershwin Rhapsody In Blue ; Piano Concerto
André Previn (piano), LSO
Warner Classics 2435668912
Previn performed these two well-known works by Gershwin, accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra. The close bond with his orchestra can be heard, alongside a definitive display of Previn’s keyboard skills, deftly catching the music’s lyrical inventiveness and improvisatory streak