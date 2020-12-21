Five of the best albums by jazz pianist Dave Brubeck

Fantasy Records OJC-31991-02

The first Dave Brubeck Quartet is in vintage form at a concert in the Finney Chapel at Oberlin College – a gig that cemented jazz’s life outside the nightclub.

Columbia COLCK65122

The classic Quartet changed the course of jazz with an album that uses unconventional time signatures. The first jazz album to sell a million copies.

Columbia G010000936053Z

The Quartet accompanies the great blues shouter Jimmy Rushing. Pure spontaneous delight, full of energy – and a personal Brubeck favourite.

Columbia C2K61455

The Quartet at a creative peak on a memorable occasion, described by many critics as one of the great live jazz albums of the 1960s.

Legacy Records G010000913152B

A rousing new quartet uniting Dave Brubeck and star baritone saxophonist Gerry Mulligan.

