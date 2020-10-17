Four of the best recordings of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending

BBC Philharmonic/ Andrew Davis

Chandos CHAN10796 (2013)

The second of Little’s recordings of Vaughan Williams‘s The Lark Ascending captures the wistfully melancholic dimensions to the English composer’s score in the most natural, unsentimental way.

Hugh Bean

Philharmonia Orchestra/Adrian Boult

Warner 680 5262 (1967)

This classic performance of Vaughan Williams‘s The Lark Ascending remains a perennial favourite. Famously learned by Hugh Bean in a matter of hours to fill spare studio time. Immaculately shaped, this is an unforced yet radiant recording of Vaughan Williams‘s great work for violin and orchestra.

Iona Brown

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields/ Neville Marriner

Decca 478 5692 (1971)

The Lark Ascending was a work Iona Brown adored and spoke about with passion and eloquence. Her performance here fully reflects that affection without ever being over-indulgent.

Jennifer Pike

Martin Roscoe (piano)

Chandos CHAN20156 (2020)

In The Lark Ascending’s early days, it was regularly heard in Vaughan Williams‘s violin-and-piano arrangement, yet this is barely available in recordings. Jennifer Pike’s performance is bewitchingly immaculate.

