The best recordings of bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado

Cross-Platform Interchange

Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass), James Davison (trumpet), Matthew Herd (alto sax), Liam Dunachie (keyboards), Scott Chapman (drums), Elad Neeman (percussion)

Edition 1091

Advertisement

Mullov-Abbado’s second jazz album plays on his love of trains and draws on a variety of musical influences.

New Ansonia

Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass), Matthew Herd (alto sax), Tom Green (trombone), Jacob Collier (piano), Scott Chapman (drums) et al

Edition 1062

The Daily Telegraph described Mullov-Abbado’s debut as ‘unfailingly inventive, artfully produced, and delightfully sunny’.

Dream Circus

Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass), James Davison (trumpet), Matthew Herd (alto sax), Sam Rapley (tenor sax), Liam Dunachie (keyboards), Scott Chapman (drums)

Edition 1156

BBC Music Magazine‘s jazz critic Barry Witherden wrote of this album, ‘The tunes…are excellent, but are lifted up another notch by inventive scoring for the ensembles.’

Music We Love

Viktoria Mullova (violin), Misha Mullov-Abbado (bass)

Onyx ONYX4220

Mullov-Abbado’s mother, the brilliant Russian violinist Viktoria Mullova, joins him on their first album together. BBC Music Magazine critic Kate Wakeling wrote, ‘this is for the most part a highly enjoyable disc with all the key qualities of a good mixtape: full of hits and surprises, and made with love.’

Read our full review of the album.