The best recordings of violinist Viktoria Mullova
The Russian violinist, Viktoria Mullova, first captured international attention in 1980, when she won the Sibelius Competition, and since then has appeared across the world and recorded a variety of concertos and chamber works. Here, we name a few recommended recordings to get you started
Arvo Pärt
Viktoria Mullova (violin); Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi
Onyx ONYX4201
Released in 2018, when our review pointed to these artists’ ‘sense of proportion in tempo, phrase arc and inner voices’.
Vivaldi Violin Concertos
Viktoria Mullova (violin); Il Giardino Armonico/Giovanni Antonini Onyx
Onyx ONYX4001
Despite using gut strings, Mullova’s performances fizz with a modern virtuosity and agility.
The Peasant Girl
Viktoria Mullova (violin); The Matthew Barley Ensemble
Onyx ONYX4070
With music arranged by Viktoria Mullova’s husband, the cellist Matthew Barley, jazz improvisations sit alongside seven Bartók Duos and music by Bratsch. It’s an energetic listen.
Tchaikovsky and Sibelius Violin Concertos
Viktoria Mullova (violin); Boston Symphony Orchestra/ Seiji Ozawa
Philips 478 4812
The highlight on this 2012 recording is the Sibelius Concerto – Mullova’s performance digs deep into the work’s Nordic soul.
