  4. The best recordings of violinist Viktoria Mullova
The best recordings of violinist Viktoria Mullova

The Russian violinist, Viktoria Mullova, first captured international attention in 1980, when she won the Sibelius Competition, and since then has appeared across the world and recorded a variety of concertos and chamber works. Here, we name a few recommended recordings to get you started

Viktoria Mullova best recordings

Arvo Pärt

Viktoria Mullova (violin); Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi
Onyx ONYX4201

Released in 2018, when our review pointed to these artists’ ‘sense of proportion in tempo, phrase arc and inner voices’.

Read our full review of this album.

Read more reviews of the latest Pärt recordings here

Vivaldi Violin Concertos

Viktoria Mullova (violin); Il Giardino Armonico/Giovanni Antonini Onyx
Onyx ONYX4001

Despite using gut strings, Mullova’s performances fizz with a modern virtuosity and agility.

Read our full review of this album.

Read more reviews of the latest Vivaldi recordings here

The Peasant Girl

Viktoria Mullova (violin); The Matthew Barley Ensemble
Onyx ONYX4070

With music arranged by Viktoria Mullova’s husband, the cellist Matthew Barley, jazz improvisations sit alongside seven Bartók Duos and music by Bratsch. It’s an energetic listen.

Read our full review of this album.

Tchaikovsky and Sibelius Violin Concertos

Viktoria Mullova (violin); Boston Symphony Orchestra/ Seiji Ozawa
Philips 478 4812

The highlight on this 2012 recording is the Sibelius Concerto – Mullova’s performance digs deep into the work’s Nordic soul.

Read more reviews of the latest Tchaikovsky recordings here

Read more reviews of the latest Sibelius recordings here

