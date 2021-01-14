The best recordings of violinist Viktoria Mullova

Arvo Pärt

Viktoria Mullova (violin); Estonian National Symphony Orchestra/Paavo Järvi

Onyx ONYX4201

Advertisement

Released in 2018, when our review pointed to these artists’ ‘sense of proportion in tempo, phrase arc and inner voices’.

Read our full review of this album.

Read more reviews of the latest Pärt recordings here

Vivaldi Violin Concertos

Viktoria Mullova (violin); Il Giardino Armonico/Giovanni Antonini Onyx

Onyx ONYX4001

Despite using gut strings, Mullova’s performances fizz with a modern virtuosity and agility.

Read our full review of this album.

Read more reviews of the latest Vivaldi recordings here

Viktoria Mullova (violin); The Matthew Barley Ensemble

Onyx ONYX4070

With music arranged by Viktoria Mullova’s husband, the cellist Matthew Barley, jazz improvisations sit alongside seven Bartók Duos and music by Bratsch. It’s an energetic listen.

Read our full review of this album.

Tchaikovsky and Sibelius Violin Concertos

Viktoria Mullova (violin); Boston Symphony Orchestra/ Seiji Ozawa

Philips 478 4812

The highlight on this 2012 recording is the Sibelius Concerto – Mullova’s performance digs deep into the work’s Nordic soul.

Read more reviews of the latest Tchaikovsky recordings here

Advertisement

Read more reviews of the latest Sibelius recordings here