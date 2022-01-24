The Duke with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The Duke is a dramatic comedy starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, directed by theatre and film director Roger Michell, who is best known for his work on Notting Hill, Enduring Love and My Cousin Rachel. This will be Michell’s final feature film, following his death in September 2021. The Duke has been longlisted for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards.

Everyone at Pathé is devastated by the news of Roger Michell’s death.



Roger was a wonderful filmmaker and over the past few years we had a truly joyous time working together on THE DUKE.



We send our deepest sympathy to Roger’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/p3EDy4ytmX — The Duke (@TheDukeFilmUK) September 23, 2021

The film tells the true story of taxi driver Kempton Bunton, who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from London’s National Gallery – the first and only theft in the gallery’s history. He sent ransom notes saying that he would only return the painting on the condition that the government would invest more care for the elderly UK population. It was tied to his long-running campaign for pensioners to receive a free TV license.

Who wrote the soundtrack to The Duke?

The score for The Duke was written by the award-winning British composer George Fenton, who has also penned the scores to films such as Dangerous Liaisons, The Blue Planet, Gandhi, The Lady in the Van, You’ve Got Mail, Sweet Home Alabama and Groundhog Day.

Find out more about the film and TV scores George Fenton has written here.

Where can you stream the soundtrack for The Duke online?

The soundtrack to The Duke is not yet available to stream online.

Can you buy the soundtrack for The Duke?

The soundtrack to The Duke is not yet available to buy.

The Duke: release date

The Duke will be released nationwide in UK cinemas on 25 February 2022, following a series of coronavirus-related delays. It received its premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, so is one of the long anticipated delayed film releases.

Where can you watch The Duke online?

The production team for The Duke has announced that it will only receive a cinema release – and has not confirmed whether it will then arrive on any streaming platforms thereafter.

Watch the trailer for The Duke