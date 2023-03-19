He wrote one of the most famous piano concertos, plus a collection of much-loved tone poems, while his solo piano music anticipates that of Debussy in its bold harmonic progressions. Here are some of the best works by Edvard Grieg, and some of the best recordings of those works.

Grieg's Piano Concerto: best recording

Including one of the most famous concerto openings, Grieg’s sole completed work in the genre won Liszt’s admiration.

Recommended recording:

Leif Ove Andsnes; Berlin Philharmonic/Mariss Jansons

EMI 394 3992 (paired with an equally excellent rendition of the Schumann Piano Concerto)

Grieg's Peer Gynt: best recording

Grieg’s incidental music to Ibsen’s drama includes two perennial hits – ‘Morning’ and the splendidly menacing ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King’.

Recommended recording:

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Thomas Beecham

EMI 965 9342

Grieg's Lyric Pieces: best recording

These unassuming yet haunting pieces sowed the seeds for some of the most revolutionary and forward-looking music of the 20th century.

Recommended recording:

Emil Gilels

DG 449 7212

Grieg's Holberg Suite: best recording

Classical grace appropriately informs this suite in homage to the 18th-century Norwegian-born playwright Ludvig Holberg, born a year before Bach, Handel and Scarlatti.

Recommended recording:

Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi

Grieg's Haugtussa: best recording

Grieg’s genius is most evident in his songs, largely inspired by the singing talent of his wife. His song cycle Haugtussa (‘The Mountain Maid’) is one of his greatest works, with strikingly impressionistic piano writing.

Recommended recording:

Katarina Karnéus (mezzo-soprano), Julius Drake (piano)

Hyperion CDA 67670