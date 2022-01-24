Five essential works by Samuel Barber

Adagio

This is Barber’s single most popular work – originally a movement from his String Quartet, which the conductor Toscanini with remarkable perception suggested should be rescored for full strings.

Recommended recording:

Detroit Symphony Orchestra/Neeme Järvi

Chandos CHAN 9169

Dover Beach

Barber’s genius for setting words to music showed itself early with this setting of Matthew Arnold’s melancholy poem.

Recommended recording:

Gerald Finley (baritone); Aronowitz Ensemble

Hyperion CDA 67528

Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Though essentially a setting of a prose passage, Barber captures both its musicality and its idyll of a summer’s afternoon spent on a porch in Tennessee.

Recommended recording:

Dawn Upshaw (soprano); St Luke’s Orchestra/David Zinman

Nonesuch 7559 79187 2

Violin Concerto

Sharing something of the spirit of Knoxville, Barber’s Violin Concerto starts with two dreamily lyrical movements, then finishes with a hurtling finale.

Recommended recording:

Isaac Stern; New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Sony SMK 89751

Vanessa

Barber’s first opera is lusciously Romantic in style and enjoyed a first-rate cast at its premiere including Eleanor Steber and Nicolai Gedda, who went on to make a studio recording.

Recommended recording:

Eleanor Steber, Nicolai Gedda; Metropolitan Opera/Dimitri Mitropoulos

RCA 88697446172

