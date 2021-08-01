Hooked on Classics: which classical music is featured in the chart-storming 1981 disco track?

Though you can find the Hooked on Classics albums on several streaming services today, the five-minute opening track ‘Hooked on Classics Parts 1 & 2’ isn’t precisely what Radio 1 listeners would have heard storming the pop charts in 1981 (or while watching Legs & Co do their moves on Top of the Pops).

Advertisement

The album track includes snatches of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Bach’s Toccata in D minor, Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Rossini’s William Tell overture; however, the original single’s side-A line-up was, in rapid succession, as follows:

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumblebee

Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Sibelius: Karelia Suite

Mozart: ‘Voi che sapete’ from The Marriage of Figaro

In BBC Music Magazine‘s survey of 172 singers, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro was voted the greatest opera of all time.

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

Clarke: Prince of Denmark’s March (‘Trumpet Voluntary’)

Handel: Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah

Grieg: Piano Concerto

Bizet: Carmen Overture

Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

Advertisement

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 (a very brief snatch!)