Hooked on Classics: which classical music is featured in the chart-storming 1981 disco track?
In the eighties, Hooked on Classics saw the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra dominate the pop charts and bring classical music to a mainstream audience...
Published:
Though you can find the Hooked on Classics albums on several streaming services today, the five-minute opening track ‘Hooked on Classics Parts 1 & 2’ isn’t precisely what Radio 1 listeners would have heard storming the pop charts in 1981 (or while watching Legs & Co do their moves on Top of the Pops).
The album track includes snatches of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Bach’s Toccata in D minor, Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Rossini’s William Tell overture; however, the original single’s side-A line-up was, in rapid succession, as follows:
Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1
Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Bumblebee
Mozart: Symphony No. 40
Sibelius: Karelia Suite
Mozart: ‘Voi che sapete’ from The Marriage of Figaro
In BBC Music Magazine‘s survey of 172 singers, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro was voted the greatest opera of all time.
Clarke: Prince of Denmark’s March (‘Trumpet Voluntary’)
Handel: Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah
Grieg: Piano Concerto
Bizet: Carmen Overture
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 (a very brief snatch!)