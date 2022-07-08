Portugal's national anthem lyrics: what are the words to 'A Portuguesa'?
Did you know Anti-British sentiments inspired Portugal's national anthem? Here are its stirring lyrics in both English and Portuguese
When was Portugal's national anthem, 'A Portuguesa', written and composed?
When the British gave the Portuguese an ultimatum in 1890 about its African colonies it ignited the Portuguese nationalist movement, and when the news came out that Portugal's monarch and government had agreed to Britain's terms composer Alfredo Keil furiously put pen to paper. A patriotic protest march was the result, which, once the lyrics had been added by Henrique Lopes de Mendonça, became known as 'A Portuguesa'.
'A Portuguesa' soon became popular and was adopted as a republican hymn, which led it to being, rather predictably, banned. However the song wasn't forgotten and when the monarchy was overthrown in 1910 'A Portuguesa' became recognised as the new Republic's national anthem
What are the English lyrics to Portugal's national anthem?
Heroes of the sea, noble people,
Brave, immortal nation,
Raise once again today
The splendor of Portugal!
Among the mist of memory,
Oh Fatherland, one feels the voice
Of your distinguished forefathers,
That shall lead you on to victory!
Chorus:
To arms, to arms!
Over land, over sea,
To arms, to arms!
For the Fatherland, fight!
Against the cannons, march on, march on!
II
Hoist the undefeated flag,
In the lively light of your sky!
May Europe cry out to the whole Earth:
Portugal has not perished
Kiss your merry ground
The ocean, roaring with love,
And your victorious arm
Gave new worlds to the world!
Chorus
III
Salute the Sun that rises
Over a gleeful future;
Let the echo of an offense
Be the sign for a comeback.
Rays of this strong dawn
Are like a mother's kisses,
That keep us, sustain us,
Against the injuries of fate.
What are the Portuguese lyrics to 'A Portuguesa'?
Heróis do mar, nobre povo,
Nação valente, imortal,
Levantai hoje de novo
O esplendor de Portugal!
Entre as brumas da memória,
Ó Pátria, sente-se a voz
Dos teus egrégios avós,
Que há-de guiar-te à vitória!
Coro:
Às armas, às armas!
Sobre a terra, sobre o mar,
Às armas, às armas!
Pela Pátria lutar!
Contra os canhões marchar, marchar!
II
Desfralda a invicta Bandeira,
À luz viva do teu céu!
Brade a Europa à terra inteira:
Portugal não pereceu
Beija o solo teu jucundo
O Oceano, a rugir d'amor,
E teu braço vencedor
Deu mundos novos ao Mundo!
Coro
III
Saudai o Sol que desponta
Sobre um ridente porvir;
Seja o eco de uma afronta
O sinal do ressurgir.
Raios dessa aurora forte
São como beijos de mãe,
Que nos guardam, nos sustêm,
Contra as injúrias da sorte.
Coro