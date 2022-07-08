Portugal's national anthem lyrics

When was Portugal's national anthem, 'A Portuguesa', written and composed?

When the British gave the Portuguese an ultimatum in 1890 about its African colonies it ignited the Portuguese nationalist movement, and when the news came out that Portugal's monarch and government had agreed to Britain's terms composer Alfredo Keil furiously put pen to paper. A patriotic protest march was the result, which, once the lyrics had been added by Henrique Lopes de Mendonça, became known as 'A Portuguesa'.

'A Portuguesa' soon became popular and was adopted as a republican hymn, which led it to being, rather predictably, banned. However the song wasn't forgotten and when the monarchy was overthrown in 1910 'A Portuguesa' became recognised as the new Republic's national anthem

What are the English lyrics to Portugal's national anthem?

Heroes of the sea, noble people,

Brave, immortal nation,

Raise once again today

The splendor of Portugal!

Among the mist of memory,

Oh Fatherland, one feels the voice

Of your distinguished forefathers,

That shall lead you on to victory!

Chorus:

To arms, to arms!

Over land, over sea,

To arms, to arms!

For the Fatherland, fight!

Against the cannons, march on, march on!

II

Hoist the undefeated flag,

In the lively light of your sky!

May Europe cry out to the whole Earth:

Portugal has not perished

Kiss your merry ground

The ocean, roaring with love,

And your victorious arm

Gave new worlds to the world!

Chorus

III

Salute the Sun that rises

Over a gleeful future;

Let the echo of an offense

Be the sign for a comeback.

Rays of this strong dawn

Are like a mother's kisses,

That keep us, sustain us,

Against the injuries of fate.

What are the Portuguese lyrics to 'A Portuguesa'?

Heróis do mar, nobre povo,

Nação valente, imortal,

Levantai hoje de novo

O esplendor de Portugal!

Entre as brumas da memória,

Ó Pátria, sente-se a voz

Dos teus egrégios avós,

Que há-de guiar-te à vitória!

Coro:

Às armas, às armas!

Sobre a terra, sobre o mar,

Às armas, às armas!

Pela Pátria lutar!

Contra os canhões marchar, marchar!

II

Desfralda a invicta Bandeira,

À luz viva do teu céu!

Brade a Europa à terra inteira:

Portugal não pereceu

Beija o solo teu jucundo

O Oceano, a rugir d'amor,

E teu braço vencedor

Deu mundos novos ao Mundo!

Coro

III

Saudai o Sol que desponta

Sobre um ridente porvir;

Seja o eco de uma afronta

O sinal do ressurgir.

Raios dessa aurora forte

São como beijos de mãe,

Que nos guardam, nos sustêm,

Contra as injúrias da sorte.

Coro