Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis best recordings

When Vaughan Williams conducted the first performance of his Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis for strings in Gloucester Cathedral, at the Three Choirs Festival in September 1910, he unveiled a masterpiece that was to renew an entire musical tradition. Compiling a new edition of the English Hymnal, he had been impressed by the sombre splendour of a Phrygian-mode tune contributed by Tallis to the 1567 Psalter for Matthew Parker, the first post-Reformation Archbishop of Canterbury. Vaughan Williams also knew the Baroque concerto grosso, with its contrasted solo and collective string groups. Based on Tallis’s magnificent theme, the Fantasia uses similar resources, but in a different way: not for virtuoso interplay, but as an anti-virtuoso summoning of musical space, in which three separate ensembles – a solo string quartet and two string orchestras, the second placed more distantly than the first – create multiple perspectives in sound.

Sir John Barbirolli

Sinfonia of London

EMI 567 2402

Applying the idea of the Elizabethan (instrumental) fantasia to a Tudor (vocal) hymn tune, the Tallis Fantasia’s 15-minute, single-movement design unfolds in a way that’s different from the classical concept of developmental interplay. Instead, everything grows from one idea: the theme itself, which is varied, fragmented, or extended with a particular kind of freedom that bypasses classical tradition. And it sweeps in broad musical paragraphs suggesting the proportions and great spaces of cathedral architecture. While the music’s sureness of purpose makes a dud performance almost impossible, doing justice both to its supple phrasing and spacious grandeur isn’t easy. Barbirolli’s extraordinary recording, made in London’s Temple Church in 1962, squares this circle like no other. For anyone conducting this music, being a string-player has to be a trump card. Sure enough, Barbirolli the cellist secures orchestral playing of rapturous beauty (the string quartet’s violin and viola solos are each exceptional). He also generates a level of power and intensity that’s absolutely fearless; yet there’s finesse here too, with the ebb and flow of the great tune’s phrases beautifully conveyed. Some will find the surge towards the central climax over-impulsive, and the general mood too rhapsodic. But there is no other recording that conveys the music’s wondrousness quite like this. And for its age, the remastered recorded sound is impressively good.

Sir Adrian Boult

New Philharmonia Orchestra

BBC Legends BBCL 4256-2

Boult’s EMI studio recording is currently available only within a boxed set of Vaughan Williams’s symphonies. But he also made several others, including this one, recorded at the Cheltenham Festival in the composer’s centenary year of 1972. While the orchestral sound – full, sonorous, and superbly focused – is similar to that conjured by Barbirolli the Romantic, in other respects Boult the Classicist is at an opposite pole. The pace here is tight-reined and insistently un-lingering, with a directness that memorably brings out the work’s powerful sense of purpose, if at some expense to its visionary side. And – as can’t be helped in a concert hall – the second string orchestra doesn’t sound quite as distant as it should. But if you want the ideal antidote to Barbirolli’s rhapsodising, Boult’s dry-eyed intensity provides it.

Bernard Haitink

London Philharmonic Orchestra

EMI 585 1512 £6.99

This is a fine example what can happen when this music is approached from a non-English standpoint, and by a master-conductor at that. Handsome LPO string-playing and spacious, not over-cavernous recorded sound are major assets. So is Haitink’s way with the music, which has a kind of rapt, seraphic grandeur that this longstanding Bruckner-conductor knows exactly how to conjure. In the passage after the theme’s two opening statements, where the main and distant string orchestras alternate like antiphonal choirs, there’s a spellbinding stillness here that no other recording quite has. The other performances on the disc excel also, with soaringly beautiful violin-playing from the teenage Sarah Chang in The Lark Ascending.

Sir Andrew Davis

BBC Symphony Orchestra

Warner Apex 0927 495842

Davis takes his cue from Boult in his refusal to risk inflating the music: the pace is swift(ish), the phrasing unexaggerated, and the approach almost self-effacingly presentational, letting the work itself do the talking. The theme’s opening statement at first seems too matter-of-fact: surely more has to happen than this? And it does: from then on there’s a wonderful sense of unbroken flow, as the music’s power and loveliness seem to grow from this opening source like a process of nature. The same focus on unforced expression transfers to the orchestra, which sounds rather like a huge multiple viol consort, vividly connecting the Fantasia with the musical world where Tallis’s tune came from. The musical outcome isn’t just contentiously interesting for the sake of being different: it really is interesting.

And one to avoid

No one in James Judd’s recording with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is doing anything far wrong – but Judd’s four-square phrasing of the main tune misses its sense of chant-like suppleness, and from then on the performance never quite takes wing. The theme’s beautiful reprise, too, is miscued, with the solo viola’s exquisite duet with the solo violin unconvincingly recessed (it’s counterpoint, not merely accompaniment).