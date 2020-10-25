When was the first performance, recording, broadcast and Proms performance of Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending?

First conductor

Adrian Boult

This performance at London’s Queen’s Hall in June 1921, featuring Marie Hall with the British Symphony Orchestra, was the start of Adrian Boult’s long association with The Lark Ascending. The British conductor went on to programme it for decades afterwards, each performance faithfully recorded in his score. He conducted the first performance of Vaughan Williams’s Pastoral Symphony in 1922 and thereafter his championing of Vaughan Williams’s music never faltered.

First broadcast

September 1924

No soloist was named for this scheduled The Lark Ascending performance for the BBC Cardiff radio station, but it may have been the all-but-forgotten Leonard Busfield. Busfield was active on the Cardiff network and named as soloist for a Lark broadcast the following year with the station orchestra. Billed as conductor for this 1924 performance was the young New Zealand-born Warwick Braithwaite.