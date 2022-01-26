February 2022

This issue, we reflect on the iconic sound of violinist Jascha Heifetz and pull back the veil on the rigorous practice regime behind it. It’s also time for us to announce the nominees of this year’s BBC Music Magazine Awards. In our 30th anniversary year, we celebrate the artists and record labels who have thrived under social distancing restrictions to bring us some of the finest recordings of recent years.

As West Side Story hits our screens again, we pay tribute to its lyricist, the musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim, who died at the end of last year. Our BBC Music Magazine Interview this month is with cult composer Ludovico Einaudi, who describes his struggle to find a home in classical music – despite having millions of dedicated followers. Elsewhere this issue, Paul Riley names the best recordings of Handel’s Acis and Galatea and the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and environmental activist John Luther Adams is our Composer of the Month. Plus, author and founder director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction Kate Mosse shares the music that has shaped her life.

