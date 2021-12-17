Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Magazine
  3. Issues
  4. January 2022

January 2022

In the January 2022 issue of BBC Music Magazine, the great Wagnerian soprano Lise Davidsen tells us about her latest venture, stepping into the recital room with Grieg

BBC Music Twitter_v1_1000px

Published:

In our January issue, we meet the great Wagnerian soprano Lise Davidsen to discuss her next venture, stepping into the recital room with Grieg. Plus, we celebrate the return of Bernstein’s West Side Story to the big screen.

Advertisement

We also examine the new phenomenon of film score-style soundtracks for novels and audiobooks – and what it means for the music industry. Our Composer of the Month is Erwin Schulhoff, one of the forgotten victims of the Nazi regime, while this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview is with the brilliant baritone Benjamin Appl.

Claire Jackson investigates the new ways instrument makers are helping to decrease their carbon footprint, and Daniel Jaffé explores the eccentric life of Scriabin.

Click here for the inlay of this month’s cover CD.
Advertisement

JAN22_CD

Authors

Freya Parr

Freya Parr

Social networks

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's Digital Editor and Staff Writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

Save when you subscribe today!
Save 49% this Christmas!
Subscribe today!