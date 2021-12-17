January 2022

In our January issue, we meet the great Wagnerian soprano Lise Davidsen to discuss her next venture, stepping into the recital room with Grieg. Plus, we celebrate the return of Bernstein’s West Side Story to the big screen.

We also examine the new phenomenon of film score-style soundtracks for novels and audiobooks – and what it means for the music industry. Our Composer of the Month is Erwin Schulhoff, one of the forgotten victims of the Nazi regime, while this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview is with the brilliant baritone Benjamin Appl.

Claire Jackson investigates the new ways instrument makers are helping to decrease their carbon footprint, and Daniel Jaffé explores the eccentric life of Scriabin.

