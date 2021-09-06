October 2021

In this month’s issue, we sit down for an exclusive interview with West End legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, as he reflects on the impact a year of lockdown has had on the UK’s theatres and his battle to get live music back on its feet. He also discusses the new album of orchestral arrangements of songs from his musicals – coming soon on Decca Records.

Following the death of leading opera director Graham Vick earlier this year, conductor Alpesh Chauhan pays tribute to his mentor’s illustrious career.

Julian Haylock looks back on the origins of four-hand piano, and the opportunity it provided flirtatious musicians during the 18th century, while Erik Levi tells the story of how Thomas Beecham and the London Philharmonic Orchestra became pawns in a Nazi propaganda campaign. Fiona Maddocks talks to the pioneering young soprano-composer Héloïse Werner for this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview. Plus, the BBC’s Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg picks out the pieces of music that have shaped his life.

In this month’s Building a Library, we name the best recordings of Britten’s Cello Suite No. 1, and Myaskovsky is our Composer of the Month. Schubert’s Symphonies Nos 1 & 5 are on your cover CD.

