October 2020

In our October issue, Stephen Moss meets double bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado – son of violinist Viktoria Mullova and the late conductor Claudio Abbado – and his mother to discuss their first album together, and the trials and tribulations of making music as a family.

Elsewhere in the issue, Jessica Duchen explores the lives of a clutch of composers whose lives were destroyed by the Nazi regime, but whose music is now finally being rediscovered. George Hall tells the fascinating story of the opera world’s original diva: 19th-century Italian soprano Giuditta Pasta was dominating both on and off stage over a century before Maria Callas came onto the scene.

Our BBC Music Magazine Interview this month is with Finnish conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen, who meets Tom Service to discuss his thoughts on the survival of classical music in a post-coronavirus landscape. Plus, we name the best recordings of Corelli’s Concerti grossi and the somewhat neglected Max Bruch is our Composer of the Month.

