BBC Music Magazine announces Charlotte Smith as its new editor

Charlotte Smith has been appointed as the new editor of BBC Music Magazine. Moving over to the brand from The Strad, where she was editor, Smith takes on the role in BBC Music Magazine‘s 30th anniversary year.

Having previously undertaken a work experience placement with the title, Smith will join the BBC Music Magazine team in January 2022, following the departure of Oliver Condy earlier this year. She holds a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from London’s Royal College of Music and a master’s in English from Cambridge University. Since graduating, Smith has worked in editorial roles at Gramophone and The Strad, as well as working as a freelance writer. She became editor of The Strad in 2017, having previously worked as the magazine’s online editor.

‘I’m delighted to be taking on the role of BBC Music Magazine‘s editor at a particularly exciting time, as the brand approaches its 30th birthday,’ says Charlotte Smith. ‘The magazine gave me my first taste of music journalism shortly after leaving university, and this has paved the way for so many wonderful musical encounters over the years.’

Charlotte Smith will commence her role at BBC Music Magazine on 10 January, as the team prepares for its March 2022 issue.

The current issue of BBC Music Magazine is on sale now, focusing on the ballets of Stravinsky.