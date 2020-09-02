Accessibility Links

  3. BBC Proms adds final concert to its line-up with London jazz group KOKOROKO

BBC Proms adds final concert to its line-up with London jazz group KOKOROKO

The Afrobeat-inspired jazz ensemble will take to the Royal Albert Hall stage on Monday 7 September for the very first time

KOKOROKO to perform at 2020 BBC Proms

The eight-piece London jazz group KOKOROKO is the final ensemble to be added to this year’s BBC Proms live line-up. It is the first time the group has performed at the BBC Proms.

Featuring previous BBC Music Magazine Rising Star Cassie Kinoshi, the ensemble draws on influences from jazz and Afrobeat and have performed at festivals across the UK.

KOKOROKO will perform at the Royal Albert Hall at 7.30pm on Monday 7 September, in a concert that will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and the BBC iPlayer. There will be no audience in attendance in the hall.

For the full line-up of the live portion of this year’s BBC Proms, click here.

