BBC Proms adds final concert to its line-up with London jazz group KOKOROKO

The eight-piece London jazz group KOKOROKO is the final ensemble to be added to this year’s BBC Proms live line-up. It is the first time the group has performed at the BBC Proms.

Advertisement

Featuring previous BBC Music Magazine Rising Star Cassie Kinoshi, the ensemble draws on influences from jazz and Afrobeat and have performed at festivals across the UK.

KOKOROKO will perform at the Royal Albert Hall at 7.30pm on Monday 7 September, in a concert that will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and the BBC iPlayer. There will be no audience in attendance in the hall.

Advertisement

For the full line-up of the live portion of this year’s BBC Proms, click here.