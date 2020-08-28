BBC Proms launches its two-week run of live concerts with a new work by Hannah Kendall

Tonight is the first live concert in this year’s BBC Proms, and will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 at 7.30pm and on BBC Two at 8pm.

The world premiere of a new work by British composer Hannah Kendall will open the Prom, followed by Eric Whitacre’s choral piece Sleep, Copland’s short work Quiet City and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’.

The BBC Symphony Orchestra will be at the helm, with its chief conductor Sakari Oramo. The BBC Singers will join them with conductor Nicholas Chalmers.

Although the Proms has been taking place virtually over the last six weeks, with repeats of historical Proms, this is the first time this year the Proms will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall.

Over the next two weeks, nightly concerts will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and either on the BBC iPlayer or on BBC TV. The full programme can be found here. There will be 485 musicians taking part over the fortnight of live concerts.

Audiences can vote for their choice of encores performed by the musicians. You can vote for tomorrow evening’s Prom with organist Jonathan Scott here. Voting closes at midday tomorrow.

For more information on the First Night of the Proms, click here.