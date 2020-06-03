BBC Proms to return with a virtual festival and two weeks of live concerts

This year’s BBC Proms will feature a raft of archive material on radio, TV and online, with hopes of moving back into London’s Royal Albert Hall for the last two weeks of the season for live concerts, depending on lockdown restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

The season will kick off with a world premiere by Iain Farrington, performed by virtual orchestra. The work will be a ‘mash-up’ of all Beethoven’s nine symphonies, to tie in with the great composer’s 250th anniversary this year.

The following six weeks will feature concerts from the extensive BBC Proms archive.

From 28 August, the BBC Proms team hopes to move into the Royal Albert Hall, ‘culminating in a poignant and unique Last Night of the Proms to bring the nation together’.

The news comes after many festivals and concerts across the globe have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.