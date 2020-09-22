BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to launch new season this Thursday with live Radio 3 broadcast and online stream

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra will launch its 2020/21 season this Thursday (24 September) with a concert of symphonies by Prokofiev and Mendelssohn and works by Magnus Lindberg and Tippett. The orchestra will be joined by its new associate conductor Alpesh Chauhan, who is also the current music director of the Birmingham Opera Company.

The first part of the series will include nine Thursday concerts, eight of which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and five streamed live online on the BBC iPlayer.

Due to social distancing restrictions in Scotland, there will be no physical audiences in the hall.

Other notable concerts in the series include performances with conductors Nicholas Collon, Mark Wigglesworth, Joana Carneiro, Martyn Brabbins, Chloé van Soeterstède and Mark Elder. Plus, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Steven Isserlis and Elena Urioste join the orchestra in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, Robert Schumann‘s Cello Concerto and Barber‘s Violin Concerto respectively.

There’s a tranche of works by other Beethoven programmed this season to mark his 250th anniversary, including his Pastoral Symphony. There will also be works by Bacewicz, Schreker, Sally Beamish, Shostakovich, Stravinsky, Britten, Robert Schumann, Joan Tower and John Adams.