Borletti-Buitoni Trust announces its 2022 awards for young musicians

In recognition of the difficulties faced by musicians over the last two years, the Borletti-Buitoni Trust, which seeks to support young musicians all over the world, has increased its funding for 2022, granting four awards of £30,000 each. The recipients are 27-year-old Russian-born cellist Anastasia Kobekina, 23-year -old New Zealand-born violinist Geneva Lewis, 29-year-old British baritone James Newby and 28-year-old Macedonian-Canadian mezzo-soprano Ema Nikolovska.

Advertisement

In addition, the Trust has awarded five fellowships of £20,000 each to the Consone Quartet, 33-year-old British tenor Alessandro Fisher, 22-year-old Bulgarian-Chinese cellist Zlatomir Fung, 22-year old Dutch recorder player Lucie Horsch and 27-year-old British-Russian baritone Theodore Platt.

Advertisement

As well as assisting with practical needs, these biennial awards are intended to help young musicians create imaginative projects that will help to develop their future careers.