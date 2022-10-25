More details have been announced about the special eight-hour, non-stop broadcast of archive speech that will form part of Radio 3's BBC100 celebrations.

On Sunday 30 Oct0ber, the station is marking the BBC’s centenary (100 years since the first BBC Radio broadcast in November 1922) with an eight-hour broadcast of material from key moments in history from the 1920s to the current times.

The speech excerpts will include Winston Churchill addressing the nation, the 1926 General Strike, and US President Richard Nixon’s famous speech when the Watergate affair broke. The eight-hour broadcast will also be soundtracked with music from the era, by composers including Benjamin Britten and Delia Derbyshire (pictured top).

Benjamin Britten will be among the composers who feature in Soundscape of a Century

The programme, entitled Soundscape of a Century, will be broadcast from 11am to 7pm. It will also be available to listen to in its entirety on BBC Sounds, with short introductions provided by a line-up of presenters.

Soundscape of a Century forms parts of a wider set of Radio 3 programmes marking BBC100. These include a new series presented by acclaimed Icelandic musician Ólafur Arnalds, plus special editions of Composer of the Week, Early Music Show, Radio 3 Lunchtime Concert, Record Review, Sound of Cinema, The Listening Service and more.