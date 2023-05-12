Eurovision 2023: classical music from every finalist country
BBC Radio 3 has compiled a playlist featuring classical music from all 26 nations competing in the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final - and it's available on BBC Sounds
Pictured above: Austrian-Moldovan violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who features on the piece representing Moldova in Radio 3's Eurovision playlist
BBC Radio 3's Breakfast show has compiled a special Eurovision-themed playlist, featuring classical music from each of the 26 countries performing at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.
The playlist was broadcast in full during the Breakfast show on Friday 12 May. It's now available on BBC Sounds, at https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001lkmf
'Eurovision provided Radio 3 with the perfect opportunity for a Breakfast journey,' says Radio 3 Breakfast presenter Petroc Trelawny. 'It includes some of the finalist countries are places we visit regularly - France, Germany, Austria and Italy.
'But it was so good to mine the musical riches of Cyprus, Moldova, Albania and Australia too. And it seems that on a Venn diagram of Radio 3 listeners and Eurovision fans, there is more crossover than you might expect.'
The full playlist is as follows:
Classical music from all 26 Eurovision 2023 Finalists
Norway
Peer Gynt: Morning Mood
Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra / Edward Gardner (Chandos)
Israel
Paul Ben-Haim
Berceuse sfaradite
Itzhak Perlman (violin) / Samuel Sanders (piano) (EMI)
Portugal
Pedro de Cristo
Ave maris stellapor
Cupertinos (choir) / Luís Toscano (Hyperion)
Serbia
Dušan Bogdanović
Chaconne & Gigue (inspired by Bach)
Thibaut Garcia (guitar) (Warner Classics)
From the album Bach Inspirations (Warner Classics)
Germany
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sinfonia [fragment] in D major BWV.1045
Berlin Academy for Early Music / Bernhard Forck
From the album J.S. Bach: Violin Concertos (Harmonia Mundi)
Czech Republic
Antonín Dvořák
Slavonic Dance in E minor, Op 72 No 10
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra / Rafael Kubelík (Deutsche Grammophon)
Cyprus
Hieronymos Tragodistēs
O Great Pascha
Cappella Romana / Alexander Lingas
From the album
Sweden
Traditional Swedish
Du Ar Den Forsta
Anna Maria Friman / Arve Henriksen / Trio Mediæval
From the album TRIO MEDIAEVAL & ARVE HENRIKSEN (ECM)
Croatia
Dora Pejačević
Snow drops; Lilies of the Valley; Forget-me-not (Lives of Flowers)
Nataša Veljković.
From the album PEJAČEVIĆ: COMPLETE PIANO WORKS (CPO)
Lithuania
Leopold Godowsky
Old Vienna
Jascha Heifetz / Milton Kaye
From the album HEIFETZ ENCORES (RCA RED SEAL)
Switzerland
Ernest Bloch
Jewish Song (Jewish Life)
Edgar Moreau (cello) / Luzerner Sinfonieorchester / Michael Sanderling
From the album TRANSMISSION (WARNER CLASSICS)
Finland
Jean Sibelius
Karelia Suite
Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra / Leif Segerstam
From the album CLASSICAL IMAGES FROM FINLAND (ONDINE)
Austria
Franz Schubert
String Quintet in C (4th mvt)
Heinrich Schiff / Hagen Quartett (Deutsche Grammophon)
Italy
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in E minor, RV.133
Adrian Chandler / La Serenissima
From the album VIVALDI: THE FRENCH CONNECTION 2 (AVIE)
Ukraine
Valentin Silvestrov
Prayer for Ukraine (Maidan)
Kyiv Chamber Choir / Mykola Hobdych
From the album VALENTIN SILVESTROV: MAIDAN (ECM NEW SERIES)
Eurovision Signature Tune
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Te Deum H.146 (Prelude)
Les Arts Florissants / William Christie.
From the album CHARPENTIER: TE DEUM: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS, WILLIAM CHRISTIE (HARMONIA MUNDI)
Spain
Isaac Albéniz
Castilla (Suite espagnola)
Alicia de Larrocha (DECCA)
Slovenia
Fran Gerbič
In the Night
Bernarda Fink (soprano) / Marcos Fink (bass baritone) / Anthony Spiri (piano)
From the album SLOVENIJA! (HARMONIA MUNDI)
Moldova
Patricia Kopatchinskaja (pictured top), Emilia Kopatchinskaja & Viktor Kopatchinsky
Calusari
From the album RAPSODIA (NAIVE)
UK (sequence)
Wales
William Mathias
Fanfare
Richard Lea
England
John Foulds
Puppet Ballet Suite: I. Prelude
BBC Concert Orchestra / Ronald Corp.
From the album JOHN FOULDS, VOL. 4 (DUTTON EPOCH)
Scotland and Northern Ireland
Phil Coulter (composer, Scotland) / Bill Martin (lyricist, Northern Ireland)
Puppet On A String
Sandie Shaw
Belgium
Henri Vieuxtemps
Viola Sonata in B flat major Op.36 (2nd mvt)
Antoine Tamestit (viola) / Cédric Tiberghien (piano)
From the album BEL CANTO: THE VOICE OF THE VIOLA (HARMONIA MUNDI)
Armenia
Aram Khachaturian
Sabre Dance from Gayane
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestrea / Aram Khachaturian.
Fron the album LEGENDS - KHACHATURIAN: SPARTACUS (DECCA)
Australia
Nardi Simpson
Of Stars and Birds
Ensemble Offspring.
From the album WOMEN OF NOTE VOL. 3 (ABC CLASSICS)
Estonia
Darf ich...
Viktoria Mullova (violin) / Estonian National Symphony Orchestra / Paavo Järvi
Albania
St. John Koukouzeles
Glory to the Father
Sofia Boys' Choir
From the album JOHN KOUKOUZELES (GEGA NEW)
France
Camille Saint-Saëns
Symphony No 3: 'Organ Symphony' (Finale)
Noel Rawsthorne (organ) / Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra / Loris Tjeknavorian
From the album SAINT-SAENS: SYMPHONY NO.3, DANSE, CARNIVAL (REGIS)
Poland
Polonaise in A major, Op 40 No 1, 'Military'
Vladimir Ashkenazy (piano)
From the album CHOPIN: POLONAISES: VLADIMIR ASHKENAZY (DECCA)
BBC Radio 3's Eurovision playlist is available on BBC Sounds at https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001lkmf
