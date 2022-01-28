Einaudi becomes TikTok’s biggest classical composer

Thanks to a viral TikTok trend, Ludovico Einaudi‘s 2013 track ‘Experience’ has enjoyed a major resurgence, hitting the global charts again. The track has seen a surge in interest, with almost 7 million video creations on TikTok using ‘Experience’ as their musical accompaniment. These videos have clocked up more than 15 billion views.

The trend involves users creating a TikTok video with the Einaudi ‘original sound’ and saving it in their drafts, to see whether what they have manifested will come true.

This is the first time a classical artist has experienced such a high number of views on TikTok – but for Einaudi, it’s not really a huge surprise. The Italian pianist-composer is already the highest-streaming classical pianist of all time.

He is now in the Spotify, Apple and TikTok charts in over 40 different markets across the world, and has gained more monthly listeners on Spotify than Mozart and Beethoven.

The track ‘Experience’ was first released in 2013 on his Decca album In a Time Lapse. We named In a Time Lapse as one of Einaudi’s best albums of all time.

