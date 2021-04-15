Fisherman’s Friends begins filming for sequel

Filming has started on the sequel to Fisherman’s Friends, a 2019 film about the sea shanty crew from Port Isaac in Cornwall who were signed to a record label and achieved unexpected global fame.

Fisherman’s Friends 2 will follow the shanty crew on their journey, navigating their new celebrity status, the release of their second album and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Actors Richard Harrington, Ramon Tikaram and Joshua Maguire will join the cast, as well as singer-songwriter Imelda May, who is making her acting debut.

The films are based on the real-life sea shanty crew from Port Isaac, who have been singing together for over 25 years.

The news comes after sea shanties went viral on video-sharing app TikTok earlier this year, with Scottish shanty singer Nathan Evans reached number one in the UK official charts and signed a major record deal.

