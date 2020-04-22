Free tickets for NHS workers to City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra concerts
The CBSO has announced that it will be offering 5000 free concert tickets to NHS workers following the coronavirus pandemic
The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra has launched a free ticket scheme for NHS workers following the coronavirus lockdown. 5000 tickets will be made available at selected concerts, which NHS workers can register for via the CBSO website.
Around 10% of the CBSO Chorus work for the NHS. The chorus today has released a video of its members performing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ from their various homes across the UK.
The full list of concerts will be available at a later date.
