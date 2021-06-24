Accessibility Links

Grange Festival selected for UK government’s Events Research Programme pilot scheme

The Grange Festival has been chosen to open up for performances this July, with audiences at full capacity

The Grange Festival has been selected to be part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme pilot scheme, opening to full capacity for this summer’s run between 1 and 18 July.

Every audience member attending this year’s Grange Festival will be required to show proof of a double vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or proof of antibodies and natural immunity.

The news comes after the Royal Albert Hall’s chief executive Craig Hassall commented on the government’s pilot schemes, saying he believed they prioritised ‘popular events’ over concert halls. Many of the events chosen to take place in the pilot scheme are sporting events and competitions, such as the Euro 2020, Wimbledon and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

All of the pilot events involved in the government’s programme will gather evidence on the transmission of coronavirus and the extent to which venues and festivals can mitigate the spread of the virus using effective measures.

‘We are confident that our new theatre ventilation, our multiple exists from the theatre onto open parkland, and all the measures we have in place to test our staff three times a week ensure a safe environment for all,’ says Grange Festival director Michael Chance.

One of the productions scheduled to take place at this year’s Grange Festival is King Lear, which will featured a cast of acclaimed opera singers performing as straight actors – with no singing.

