Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Royal Albert Hall’s chief executive believes government’s pilot schemes are prioritising ‘popular events’ over concert halls

Royal Albert Hall’s chief executive believes government’s pilot schemes are prioritising ‘popular events’ over concert halls

Craig Hassall told Times Radio that he's 'very, very deflated' by the delay to the lifting of restrictions and believes the government is overlooking the Royal Albert Hall

Royal Albert Hall, London (Proms)

Published:

The Royal Albert Hall’s chief executive Craig Hassall has told Times Radio that he is ‘very, very deflated’ by the delay to the lifting of government restrictions and believes the government’s pilot schemes for large events are being prioritised for sports and ‘popular events’ over concert halls.

Advertisement

‘It’s galling that the pilots being mooted are of course the most popular events… I’m getting very cynical, and very bitter and twisted about the whole thing,’ he says.

The government announced yesterday that crowds will be invited back to sporting events such as the Euro 2020 football matches, Wimbledon tennis tournament and the British Grand Prix as part of its pilot scheme.

‘We’ve offered the [Royal Albert Hall] to the government several times but without any interest from their side,’ he says, adding that concert halls are ‘very safe places’.

Advertisement

The news has come ahead of this year’s BBC Proms season, which is set to take place in the Royal Albert Hall but hasn’t been announced as part of of the government’s pilot schemes. ‘We still don’t know today what the situation will be and how big the audience will be,’ BBC Proms director David Pickard told BBC Music Magazine this week. ‘Even in the worst-case scenario, we should be able to get 1000 people audience in the Royal Albert Hall, hopefully more.’

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save 70% when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine

You may also like

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: British pianist Imogen Cooper rehearses before a performance of an all Schubert program at a Steinway grand piano on stage in Cine Lumiere during 'It's All About Piano!' festival inside the The Institut Francais on March 23, 2013 in London, England. The festival is a collaboration from French Music Office to celebrate the piano with recitals from classical to jazz, film screenings, children's activities, workshops and cinema screenings exploring the musical instrument. (Photo by Amy T. Zielinski/Redferns via Getty Images)

Pianist Imogen Cooper awarded damehood in 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours

Where are the blue plaques for composers and musicians in the UK?

Where are the best blue plaques for composers and musicians in the UK?

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: David James during the #GAME4GRENFELL at Loftus Road on September 2, 2017 in London, England. The charity football match has been set up to benefit those who were affected in the Grenfell Tower disaster. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

David James: why the footballer trains to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Jess Gillam performs at the DECCA Records 90th Anniversary event at White City House on February 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Who is Jess Gillam?