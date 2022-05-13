Immersive concert in Bristol to raise funds for victims of crisis in Ukraine

Bristol Beacon (formerly Colston Hall) is to host an immersive Ukraine Benefit Event on Saturday 14 May, featuring Ukrainian performers, music and spoken verse.

Advertisement

Curated by Bozarts Band – a collective of musicians known for combining words, music and visual projection – the event invites attendees to roam the different spaces and levels of Bristol Beacon’s Foyer and get up close to those performing, who include actress Patrycja Kujawska (Kneehigh Theatre), soprano Katy Garden and the pianist Veronika Shoot, who has Ukrainian roots.

Artworks by Ukrainain artists, including Maria Savko and her father Julian (pictured) will be hung around Bristol Beacon during the event and the programme will conclude with the audience joining the musicians to sing anthems of hope – Va, pensiero (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from Verdi’s Nabucco and the Ukrainian national anthem.

Although tickets are free, donations are welcome, with proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in support of victims of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Tickets can be reserved and donations made via Bristol Beacon’s website.