Jonny Greenwood, Cecilia McDowall and Julian Joseph among this year’s winners at the Ivors Composer Awards
The winners of this year's Ivors Composer Awards were announced in a live broadcast on BBC Radio 3
The winners of this year’s Ivors Composer Awards – formerly known as the British Composer Awards – have been announced as part of a broadcast on BBC Radio 3. Among this year’s winners were Jonny Greenwood, who received his seventh award from the academy for Horror Vacui, a large orchestral work that was premiered at this year’s BBC Proms; Cecilia McDowall, who celebrates her 70th birthday next year and who was awarded an award for Outstanding Works Collection in tribute to her extensive body of work; and Philip Venables for his two-person opera Denis & Katya. Pianist Julian Joseph became the 21st Academy Fellow, following in the footsteps of Elton John, Kate Bush and Paul McCartney.
Over half of this year’s winning composers received an award for the first time, with six of the 14 recipients aged 30 or under.
As well as classical works, the Ivors also recognises jazz composers. This year, Renell Shaw’s The Vision They Had won the Award for Jazz Composition for Small Ensemble. The work featured words and audio recordings from the composer’s grandparents who were members of the Windrush Generation, for whom the piece was written.
The Ivors Composer Awards was featured on BBC Radio 3 in a live broadcast hosted by Kate Molleson and Tom Service. Listen back to the programme, available for 30 days.
The complete list of winners:
CHAMBER ORCHESTRAL
GRIN by ROBIN HAIGH
for chamber orchestra
CHORAL
PIETÀ by RICHARD BLACKFORD
for mezzo soprano, baritone, SATB chorus, optional children’s chorus and string orchestra
COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION
MORE UP by OLIVER VIBRANS
for chamber orchestra and electronics
JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR LARGE ENSEMBLE
CREPUSCULE by CHARLIE BATES
for jazz orchestra
JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR SMALL ENSEMBLE
THE VISION THEY HAD by RENELL SHAW
for seven-piece band
LARGE CHAMBER
HONEY SIREN by OLIVER LEITH
for string ensemble
LARGE ORCHESTRAL
HORROR VACUI by JONNY GREENWOOD
for solo violin and 68 solo strings
SMALL CHAMBER
SIX MOVEMENTS by DANIEL FARDON
for string quartet
SOLO OR DUO
DIARIES OF THE EARLY WORM by GARETH MOORCRAFT
for solo alto recorder
SOUND ART
TWITTERING MACHINES by KATHY HINDE
bespoke vinyl, objects, live electronics, field recordings and video projections
STAGE WORKS
DENIS & KATYA by PHILIP VENABLES
opera: for mezzo soprano, baritone, four amplified cellos, tape and video, with libretto by Ted Huffman
ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
JULIAN JOSEPH OBE
INNOVATION AWARD
YAZZ AHMED
OUTSTANDING WORKS COLLECTION
CECILIA MCDOWALL