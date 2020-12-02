Jonny Greenwood, Cecilia McDowall and Julian Joseph among this year’s winners at the Ivors Composer Awards

The winners of this year’s Ivors Composer Awards – formerly known as the British Composer Awards – have been announced as part of a broadcast on BBC Radio 3. Among this year’s winners were Jonny Greenwood, who received his seventh award from the academy for Horror Vacui, a large orchestral work that was premiered at this year’s BBC Proms; Cecilia McDowall, who celebrates her 70th birthday next year and who was awarded an award for Outstanding Works Collection in tribute to her extensive body of work; and Philip Venables for his two-person opera Denis & Katya. Pianist Julian Joseph became the 21st Academy Fellow, following in the footsteps of Elton John, Kate Bush and Paul McCartney.

Over half of this year’s winning composers received an award for the first time, with six of the 14 recipients aged 30 or under.

As well as classical works, the Ivors also recognises jazz composers. This year, Renell Shaw’s The Vision They Had won the Award for Jazz Composition for Small Ensemble. The work featured words and audio recordings from the composer’s grandparents who were members of the Windrush Generation, for whom the piece was written.

The Ivors Composer Awards was featured on BBC Radio 3 in a live broadcast hosted by Kate Molleson and Tom Service. Listen back to the programme, available for 30 days.

The complete list of winners:

CHAMBER ORCHESTRAL

GRIN by ROBIN HAIGH

for chamber orchestra

CHORAL

PIETÀ by RICHARD BLACKFORD

for mezzo soprano, baritone, SATB chorus, optional children’s chorus and string orchestra

COMMUNITY AND PARTICIPATION

MORE UP by OLIVER VIBRANS

for chamber orchestra and electronics

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR LARGE ENSEMBLE

CREPUSCULE by CHARLIE BATES

for jazz orchestra

JAZZ COMPOSITION FOR SMALL ENSEMBLE

THE VISION THEY HAD by RENELL SHAW

for seven-piece band

LARGE CHAMBER

HONEY SIREN by OLIVER LEITH

for string ensemble

LARGE ORCHESTRAL

HORROR VACUI by JONNY GREENWOOD

for solo violin and 68 solo strings

SMALL CHAMBER

SIX MOVEMENTS by DANIEL FARDON

for string quartet

SOLO OR DUO

DIARIES OF THE EARLY WORM by GARETH MOORCRAFT

for solo alto recorder

SOUND ART

TWITTERING MACHINES by KATHY HINDE

bespoke vinyl, objects, live electronics, field recordings and video projections

STAGE WORKS

DENIS & KATYA by PHILIP VENABLES

opera: for mezzo soprano, baritone, four amplified cellos, tape and video, with libretto by Ted Huffman



ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

JULIAN JOSEPH OBE

INNOVATION AWARD

YAZZ AHMED

OUTSTANDING WORKS COLLECTION

CECILIA MCDOWALL