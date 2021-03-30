London Symphony Orchestra appoints Antonio Pappano as Chief Conductor

The London Symphony Orchestra recently revealed that Simon Rattle is stepping down from the podium for a new appointment in Germany. Cue much guessing as to who might take over the baton… Well, guess no more as the LSO has today revealed that Antonio Pappano will be its new Chief Conductor.

Officially starting from the 2024/25 season, Pappano will be Chief Conductor Designate from September 2023.

His appointment begins just months after he is to step down from his long-standing music directorship at the Royal Opera House, which comes to an end in July 2024.

He has already enjoyed engagements and recordings with the LSO, and is understandably delighted and looking forward to cementing that relationship further, stating…