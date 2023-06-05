The Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra (NOSPR) has announced Marin Alsop as its new artistic director and chief conductor.

Alsop’s directorship will begin with the 2023/24 season, soon after she has conducted 2023's Last Night of the Proms. She will work closely with NOSPR’s general and programme director Ewa Bogusz-Moore in shaping the orchestra’s programme and develop its national and international reputation.

Alsop made her debut with the orchestra in February 2021 and has since conducted 15 concerts, toured it to Japan and led three conducting masterclasses with the orchestra. As artistic director, she will conduct seven symphonic concerts during the 2023/24 season, including the second edition of the Karol Szymanowski International Music Competition and the recording of Krzysztof Penderecki’s opera The Black Mask.

During a visit to Katowice in March 2023, Alsop led a masterclass and short performance with young Ukrainian conductors as part of the SPLOT–UA Residency programme for Ukrainian creatives. They presented a piece by Polish composer Agata Zubel and the ensemble included musicians from the NOSPR Academy.

'I’m thrilled to accept this appointment and excited to continue our already thriving relationship,' says Alsop. 'Our Japan tour last September and our ongoing recording and concert projects are part of a new vision for the 21st-century orchestra.

'Together with Ewa Bogusz-Moore, I look forward to innovative projects such as Penderecki’s rarely performed The Black Mask and recording the music of wonderful composers like Grażyna Bacewicz and Agata Zubel. NOSPR’s existing commitment to mentoring the next generations of musicians and conductors also aligns with my personal commitment to the future of classical music.'

Dating back to 1935, NOSPR was Poland’s first independent radio symphony orchestra and has been based in the city of Katowice since the 1940s. It has collaborated with the likes of Leonard Bernstein and Martha Argerich, and premiered works by major composers including Witold Lutosławski and Krzysztof Penderecki.

Alsop continues in her role as as chief conductor with the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra. She was also recently unveiled as the Philharmonia's new principal guest conductor.

Pictured: Ewa Bogusz-Moore (NOSPR general and programme director) and Marin Alsop. Pic: Jacek Poremba