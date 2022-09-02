Nicola Benedetti launches the Virtual Baroque Sessions

The Benedetti Foundation has announced the launch of the Baroque Virtual Sessions, which will provide a week of online tuition on Baroque music-making.

From Monday 26 September, sessions will be hosted on social media, Zoom and YouTube, with live online sessions on 1 and 2 October.

Open to participants of all ages and stages, the sessions will be hosted by Baroque experts including violinist Rachel Podger, violist Clifton Harrison, cellist David Watkin, double bassist Carina Cosgrave, harpsichordist Steven Devine, percussionist Adrian Bending, oboist Leo Duarte, horn player Ursula Paludan Monberg and lutenist Elizabeth Kenny (lute).

Nicola Benedetti - Founder and Artistic Director of the Benedetti Foundation - commented, ‘This music can unlock a freedom inside of us. I have experienced it myself and I am desperate for everyone else to experience that too. I really hope you will join our incredible team of Baroque musicians to discover more about this joyous music.’

The sessions will consist of three stages:

1.Join in on social media: Monday 26 – Friday 30 September

Join in on the Benedetti Foundation’s social media platforms where short participation and information videos will be released from the Baroque experts. The videos will also be hosted on the Benedetti Foundation website.

2.Meet the Experts: Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 October

The team of Baroque specialists will deliver a series of live sessions on zoom across the weekend exploring the energetic and revolutionary world of baroque music. Participants may join as many sessions as they wish, and all sessions will be recorded and will be available to watch back within three months.

3.Discover Baroque Series: From Monday 26 September

Join the Benedetti Foundation on YouTube for Part 2 of the Discover Baroque Series hosted by David Watkin.

To get involved, sign up here.

Photo of Nicola Benedetti: Sara Platt