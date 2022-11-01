A new short film inspired by classical music features a performance from actor Paul McGann – and also showcases the beautiful Royal Liverpool Philharmonic concert hall.

Swallow Your Dreams, by filmmaker Dan Sloan, centres around a man attempting – much to the concern of his wife – to extract a piano concerto that he has composed in his dreams. As well as Paul McGann (Withnail & I, Alien 3), the cast also features Amy Bailey (Vikings).

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic concert hall is used as a location in the film, which also features an original score by composer/arranger Benjamin Woodgates. The latter's previous composing credits include the film score to Dream Horse (starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis): he also directed and arranged the music for Terence Davies’ Benediction.

The piano concerto in the film is performed by Tom Poster, the 2018 BBC Young Musician of the Year.

You can view Swallow Your Dreams here:

Meanwhile, the original score is available on Spotify.