Paul McGann and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic collaborate on short film
The 'Withnail & I' actor stars in a film about a man trying to recreate a concerto heard in his dreams
A new short film inspired by classical music features a performance from actor Paul McGann – and also showcases the beautiful Royal Liverpool Philharmonic concert hall.
Swallow Your Dreams, by filmmaker Dan Sloan, centres around a man attempting – much to the concern of his wife – to extract a piano concerto that he has composed in his dreams. As well as Paul McGann (Withnail & I, Alien 3), the cast also features Amy Bailey (Vikings).
The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic concert hall is used as a location in the film, which also features an original score by composer/arranger Benjamin Woodgates. The latter's previous composing credits include the film score to Dream Horse (starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis): he also directed and arranged the music for Terence Davies’ Benediction.
The piano concerto in the film is performed by Tom Poster, the 2018 BBC Young Musician of the Year.
You can view Swallow Your Dreams here:
Meanwhile, the original score is available on Spotify.
Authors
Steve has been an avid listener of classical music since childhood, and now contributes a variety of features to BBC Music’s magazine and website. He started writing about music as Arts Editor of an Oxford University student newspaper and has continued ever since, serving as Arts Editor on various magazines.