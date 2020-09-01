Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Programme announced for tonight’s Prom with contemporary works from the London Sinfonietta

Programme announced for tonight’s Prom with contemporary works from the London Sinfonietta

Tonight's Prom – at 7.30pm BST – will feature works by Philip Glass, Anna Meredith and Edmund Finnis

Richard Ayres: The Garden, performed by London Sinfonietta conducted by Geoffrey Paterson at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on Wednesday 17 Apr. 2019. Photo by Mark Allan

Tonight’s Prom will start at 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3 and will also be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer. The London Sinfonietta will be joined by conductor Geoffrey Paterson in a programme of contemporary music, from Julia Wolfe‘s work for solo toy piano to minimalist works by Philip Glass and Steve Reich.

Advertisement

As is the case with the rest of the BBC Proms season this year, there will be no audience present in the Royal Albert Hall.

Soloists include Clíodna Shanahan, who will play the toy piano in Julia Wolfe’s East Broadway, and bassoonist Jonathan Davies, who will take to the stage in Anna Meredith’s Axeman for solo bassoon.

As well as works by Julia Wolfe and Anna Meredith, there is a work by another British composer: Edmund Finnis, who won the BBC Music Magazine Premiere Award earlier this year for his album, The Air, Turning

The full programme is below:

Philip Glass
Facades (from Glassworks)

Julia Wolfe
East Broadway (for solo toy piano)

Conlon Nancarrow
Player Piano Study No 6
(arr. Yvar Mikhashoff)

Conlon Nancarrow
Player Piano Study No 9
(arr. Yvar Mikhashoff)

Tansy Davies
neon

Edmund Finnis
in situ

Anna Meredith
Axeman (for solo bassoon)

Advertisement

Steve Reich
City Life

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

You may also like

Composer Hannah Kendall opens First Night of the Proms 2020

BBC Proms launches its two-week run of live concerts with a new work by Hannah Kendall

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 08: The audience at the Royal Albert Hall wave their flags and sing along jubilantly during the climax of the Last Night Of The Proms at Royal Albert Hall on September 8, 2012 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Redferns via Getty Images)

‘Rule, Britannia!’ to be performed at Last Night of the Proms

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar

BBC Proms 2020: Live concert schedule

Why the proms are so famous

15 people who made the Proms what it is today