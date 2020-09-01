Programme announced for tonight’s Prom with contemporary works from the London Sinfonietta

Tonight’s Prom will start at 7.30pm on BBC Radio 3 and will also be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer. The London Sinfonietta will be joined by conductor Geoffrey Paterson in a programme of contemporary music, from Julia Wolfe‘s work for solo toy piano to minimalist works by Philip Glass and Steve Reich.

Advertisement

As is the case with the rest of the BBC Proms season this year, there will be no audience present in the Royal Albert Hall.

Soloists include Clíodna Shanahan, who will play the toy piano in Julia Wolfe’s East Broadway, and bassoonist Jonathan Davies, who will take to the stage in Anna Meredith’s Axeman for solo bassoon.

As well as works by Julia Wolfe and Anna Meredith, there is a work by another British composer: Edmund Finnis, who won the BBC Music Magazine Premiere Award earlier this year for his album, The Air, Turning.

The full programme is below:

Philip Glass

Facades (from Glassworks)

Julia Wolfe

East Broadway (for solo toy piano)

Conlon Nancarrow

Player Piano Study No 6

(arr. Yvar Mikhashoff)

Conlon Nancarrow

Player Piano Study No 9

(arr. Yvar Mikhashoff)

Tansy Davies

neon

Edmund Finnis

in situ

Anna Meredith

Axeman (for solo bassoon)

Advertisement

Steve Reich

City Life