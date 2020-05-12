Radio 3 returns to Wigmore Hall for live concert broadcasts

BBC Radio 3 has announced that its live Lunchtime Concert series held at London’s Wigmore Hall will begin again on 1 June. The concert series has been halted due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The series will feature some of the UK’s leading musicians, including pianists Imogen Cooper, Angela Hewitt, Stephen Hough, Mitsuko Uchida and Paul Lewis, as well as countertenor Iestyn Davies, baritone Roderick Williams and soprano Lucy Crowe.

Pianist Mitsuko Uchida will be joined by tenor Mark Padmore for a performance of Schubert’s Winterreise. ‘Only live performance brings danger and truth of the moment’, says Uchida. ‘Making music with Mark is bliss. Long live Wigmore Hall and Radio 3!’.

The artists will take to the Wigmore Hall stage to perform a recital to the empty auditorium. The set-up will be minimal, with one BBC Radio 3 producer backstage, a BBC sound engineer, a presenter and one member of the Wigmore Hall’s staff present throughout. All will comply with the government’s social distancing guidelines.

The concerts will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 on weekdays from 1 June from 1pm. They will simultaneously be streamed live in HD video on Wigmore Hall’s website and later will be available on the BBC Sounds app.