Radio 3’s Stravinsky Day to be postponed, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh

BBC Radio 3 was due to celebrate the remarkable life and music of Igor Stravinsky on Saturday 10 April, but the so-called ‘Stravinsky Day‘ has been postponed following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death was announced on Friday afternoon, with many BBC programmes cancelled and schedules changed to allow for focused broadcasting on the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Radio 3 has announced that its ‘Stravinsky Day’ will now take place on Saturday 24 April, featuring a five-and-a-half-hour flow of 50 pieces by Stravinsky. Musicians, conductors and composers will share their thoughts on the music of Stravinsky and explain how they approach his work as interpreters.

In the evening, a 1997 performance of Stravinsky’s opera The Rake’s Progress will be broadcast, with performances from Joan Rodgers, Barry Banks and Susan Bickley.

Also scheduled for ‘Stravinsky Day’ is a focus on the recordings of Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto on the Record Review programme, with Music Matters exploring the ongoing relevance of Stravinsky’s music for artists working across various genres of music today.